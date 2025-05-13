“I think I am successful because I know just the right trees to select,” he says. “Like a human being, a tree must eat and drink water to stay healthy. That’s the most important thing if you want it to last longer.”
Woodworker nurtures a passion to create objects of beauty
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi
Growing up in the heart of Mapumulo, a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal, Siyabonga Luthuli has carved out a life and career from the trees that have surrounded him since he was a child.
He brings life to wood, turning it into handcrafted walking sticks, toy cars, animal sculptures, spears, spoons, bowls and vases that are all rooted in the Zulu tradition.
Every day, Luthuli sets up his stand and lays out his carpet to sell his unique creations next to the beach in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN, where tourists and locals alike stop to admire – and hopefully buy – his work.
The 37-year-old’s love for woodwork began at the age of 12, though he regrets not starting sooner.
His childhood memories reflect a community where elders passed down their skills, teaching children how to shape wood for function, pride and creativity.
“While growing up, my elders would attempt to teach me, but I was not keen at first,” he says. “It was a matter of the elders teaching the young generations about our culture because that is how we live; it is important to pass down knowledge and skills from generation to generation.
“My first work was at school, when we were told to craft a spoon and a stick for making food. After that, we made toy cars. We also crafted sticks to fight, and the requirement was to decorate the spoon and the stick to be the nicest among your peers.”
For Luthuli, the process of creating a sculpture or other artefacts begins in the heart. The tools of his trade are simple: an electric saw for efficiency, a craft knife for detail, and a pencil to sketch outlines on the wood before carving.
“[The first step] is the idea crossing your heart,” he says. “You just imagine something, fall in love with it and then you have it. You interpret it in your mind, and then you use your hands. The final touch is making it fine with sandpaper.”
Luthuli’s greatest challenge is not in the creation of the work, but the business side of it. Finding the right market, transportation and the best storage places all have an effect on his business.
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi
“I think I am successful because I know just the right trees to select,” he says. “Like a human being, a tree must eat and drink water to stay healthy. That’s the most important thing if you want it to last longer.”
Luthuli views the mistakes he sometimes makes in his work as an opportunity in disguise.
“In art, there’s no mistake,” he says. “When you make a mistake, you just correct it by turning it into something else. Maybe you’re trying to make a bag, and you fail. But you can turn it into a small car, a train or a truck. In art, there’s no mistake; I just see it as a sign to shape it into something else.
“You can only survive if you love nature. You mustn’t just cut the trees for nothing. You must cut it because you want to create something beautiful out of it. Something that people would love to see. The most important thing is that you love what you do.”
When asked about his favourite pieces, Luthuli proudly mentions the big five sculptures, depicting elephant, lion, leopard, rhino and buffalo.
“That is my best work yet, because to me, it’s my identity as an artist. I love the big five. When I make it and see it coming together, I feel happy.”
Through each handcrafted piece, Luthuli tells a story of his heritage, his community and his passion for keeping traditional craftsmanship alive in a modern world.
