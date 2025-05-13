Nandi Madida: 'I had to ensure that my children were old enough first, before taking on this podcast'

Musician and presenter Nandi Madida’s new podcast series, The Motherhood Podcast, launched on Mother’s Day.
The platform aims to highlight authentic motherhood experiences through the lens of influential guests including Basetsana Kumalo, Judy Dlamini and Nellie Balfour. Madida, a mother of two, tells Sowetan how she plans to reshape the narrative on motherhood with the podcast.
Why is it fitting to launch your podcast now?
The biggest thing for me was to learn, but quietly. I’ve had this idea of the podcast since the height of Covid-19. I’ve just been indebted to Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio and also my kids.
Before taking on this podcast, I had to ensure that my children were old enough for me to focus on something like this – they really needed me at the time I first thought of this four years ago. But more than anything, I wanted to take time to study the medium, the same way I would TV or radio.
Who is this podcast aimed at?
All women. Whether you’re a new mom, a seasoned parent or an advocate for maternal voices, this podcast offers a deeply supportive community where every mother’s story is honoured and heard.
Each episode features raw, unfiltered conversations with some of the most inspiring and influential women across various sectors – ranging from business moguls and healthcare experts to creatives, policymakers and everyday heroines.
What does womanhood mean to you?
Women need to be each other’s lifelines. We have been seeing the patriarchal movement kind of dying, though it’s still strong, but it’s being dismantled by women who do incredible things. Even faced with adversity, black women are intentional about their healing, progress in big corporate spaces and making sure their children have a brighter future.
How have you paved the way for the next generation?
My generation is getting older, and having been in the game since I was 15, I’ve dedicated 22 years to this thing. So, it’s not surprising to be seen as a mentor. It’s an honour to be seen as one, and to still be relevant in a fickle industry is truly a blessing. It humbles me when I am seen as someone to look up to, and wherever I can, I will continue to lend a hand and help out, hence the podcast.
What are your hopes for black women in 2025?
To understand how powerful they’ve always been. We have been mothering children who aren’t ours. I’m talking about helpers spending years raising and nurturing children. There is a saying that goes: “If you’re ever in trouble, go to a black woman because you know she will help you. So, I want black women to tap into their superpower and live boldly in it.
