In a remote but picturesque area of Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, lies Dumazulu Cultural Village – a place where time slows down and tradition lives on.
Established in 1994, the village nestled among trees in a valley, is more than just a collection of huts, it is a living community with 16 traditional homesteads. It is the home to 14 families who carry forward customs, stories, and the way of life of their ancestors.
Walking through Dumazulu feels like stepping into the past, where every structure has meaning and every custom has purpose. The village was designed with care, not just for beauty, but for survival and respect.
Two wooden gates manage the flow of life, an entrance and an exit, controlling movement and ensuring safety from wild animals.
Among the many craftsmen there is Sihle Thwala, who ensures the longevity of one of the most iconic symbols of the Zulu heritage – the shields and spears. His craft is a direct link to the days of King Shaka Zulu, when the weapons were not just tools of war but symbols of strength and identity.
“In Shaka Zulu’s time, every warrior had to be ready. This is what they used to protect themselves in battle. The short spear was for close fighting, and the big shield was to cover the body when you moved forward.”
“We don’t fight wars anymore but sometimes, wild animals wander close. You have to protect yourself, your family, your cattle. These shields and spears are still important in our lives," said Thwala.
Just a few metres away sits talented beadwork artist, Nombuso Mkhize, who has been creating cultural jewellery since she was just nine.
Dumazulu Cultural Village in rural KZN preserves culture, sustains lives of families
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi
In a remote but picturesque area of Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, lies Dumazulu Cultural Village – a place where time slows down and tradition lives on.
Established in 1994, the village nestled among trees in a valley, is more than just a collection of huts, it is a living community with 16 traditional homesteads. It is the home to 14 families who carry forward customs, stories, and the way of life of their ancestors.
Walking through Dumazulu feels like stepping into the past, where every structure has meaning and every custom has purpose. The village was designed with care, not just for beauty, but for survival and respect.
Two wooden gates manage the flow of life, an entrance and an exit, controlling movement and ensuring safety from wild animals.
Among the many craftsmen there is Sihle Thwala, who ensures the longevity of one of the most iconic symbols of the Zulu heritage – the shields and spears. His craft is a direct link to the days of King Shaka Zulu, when the weapons were not just tools of war but symbols of strength and identity.
“In Shaka Zulu’s time, every warrior had to be ready. This is what they used to protect themselves in battle. The short spear was for close fighting, and the big shield was to cover the body when you moved forward.”
“We don’t fight wars anymore but sometimes, wild animals wander close. You have to protect yourself, your family, your cattle. These shields and spears are still important in our lives," said Thwala.
Just a few metres away sits talented beadwork artist, Nombuso Mkhize, who has been creating cultural jewellery since she was just nine.
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi
Mkhize said she learned the craft from her grandmother, who passed down the skills, stories and meaning behind every bead. The 44-year-old specialises in crafting necklaces and bracelets.
She shared how her work has played a role in Zulu courtship traditions.
“When a man wants to marry a woman, he will ask for her hand in marriage, but the woman doesn’t just say yes with words. Instead, she will make special beads, or sometimes buy them from me, to give her answer," as she pointed to a necklace with patterns of a heart at its centre.
“By giving the man these beads, the woman is saying, ‘Yes, you can marry me.’ It’s our way of showing love and respect in a very special way," said Mkhize.
The daily life in the Dumazulu Village blends tradition with livelihood. Every morning, the rhythmic sound of drums echo through the village as residents gather to perform cultural dances.
These are not just performances for visitors, they are living expressions of Zulu history, which is practised with the same energy and passion as generations before.
These cultural displays are also an important source of income. By sharing their heritage with tourists, the families of Dumazulu are able to sustain their way of life, earn a living, and provide for their children’s future.
Cooking is still done over open fires, using traditional three-legged pots known for bringing out rich, authentic flavours. The aroma of stews and freshly baked bread fills the air, adding to the experience of village life.
In this remote, green, and wild corner of KwaZulu-Natal, culture is not something to be displayed, it is lived, protected, and passed on, one bead, one carving, one dance, and one shield at a time.
Dumazulu Cultural Village is more than a tourist stop or a glimpse into the past, it is a living legacy.
SowetanLIVE
Malebogo Molokoane in a 'happy place' as she prepares for US exhibition
'Babes Welocal' – Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi
WEDDING | The City Makoti
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos