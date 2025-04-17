Think like a boss!

Can you tell us a little about yourself?I grew up in Bela Bela, a small town outside Pretoria.

I completed my schooling there before moving to Pretoria to further my studies in the early years of South Africa’s democracy. I eventually qualified as a chartered accountant and transitioned into commerce.

What drew you to finance?In grade 10, during a career-guidance session, I learned about the new commercial studies field being introduced at my school. I was good at math but not at science, so commerce seemed appealing. I was also inspired when our teachers explained that there were very few Black professionals — especially African women — in this field.

The next day, I told my mother about my ambition and even wrote my name on my school bag with the chartered accountant designation — CA. Though my journey took detours, such as studying for a diploma in accounting part-time at the Department of Finance (now Sars), I eventually qualified as a CA 14 years later. After completing my junior degree, I joined the Auditor General’s office and now I am Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa CEO.

What has been the defining moment of your career?Passing my final CA exam in 2002. It was more than just a qualification; it validated my journey. After matric, I didn’t have the funds for university and my bursary applications were rejected. Political unrest in the late 1980s had disrupted schooling, impacting my university entrance marks. I had to study part-time while working, which turned a seven-year CA journey into a 14-year one.

That moment showed me that perseverance pays off. It also allowed me to make an impact, creating opportunities for marginalised groups and taking a seat at decision-making tables where change happens.