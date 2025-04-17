Think like a boss!
Andronnica Masemola proves that dreams deferred are not dreams denied.
Can you tell us a little about yourself?I grew up in Bela Bela, a small town outside Pretoria.
I completed my schooling there before moving to Pretoria to further my studies in the early years of South Africa’s democracy. I eventually qualified as a chartered accountant and transitioned into commerce.
What drew you to finance?In grade 10, during a career-guidance session, I learned about the new commercial studies field being introduced at my school. I was good at math but not at science, so commerce seemed appealing. I was also inspired when our teachers explained that there were very few Black professionals — especially African women — in this field.
The next day, I told my mother about my ambition and even wrote my name on my school bag with the chartered accountant designation — CA. Though my journey took detours, such as studying for a diploma in accounting part-time at the Department of Finance (now Sars), I eventually qualified as a CA 14 years later. After completing my junior degree, I joined the Auditor General’s office and now I am Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa CEO.
What has been the defining moment of your career?Passing my final CA exam in 2002. It was more than just a qualification; it validated my journey. After matric, I didn’t have the funds for university and my bursary applications were rejected. Political unrest in the late 1980s had disrupted schooling, impacting my university entrance marks. I had to study part-time while working, which turned a seven-year CA journey into a 14-year one.
That moment showed me that perseverance pays off. It also allowed me to make an impact, creating opportunities for marginalised groups and taking a seat at decision-making tables where change happens.
What was it like entering a male-dominated field? It was challenging because there weren’t many people with whom I could identify. However, having a strong support structure helped. When I joined the Auditor General’s office in 2000, we were among the first group of trainee accountants in a full-time programme, and we supported each other. In this industry, biases exist, and women often don’t get the benefit of the doubt.
I advise my mentees to always be over-prepared, as this earns respect and credibility. If you were to ask my 16-year-old self whether I imagined that one day I'd be the CEO of a R28-billion business, the answer would have been no, but what I knew for sure was that growth was bound to happen.
How would you describe your leadership style?I adapt my leadership style to the situation. At Barloworld, working with a young team, I needed to provide direction and explain the “why” behind decisions. As a partner at KPMG, I led among equals, which required a more collaborative and co-creative approach. Leadership success comes from knowing when to direct and when to work collaboratively.
Who has inspired you in your career?My biggest inspiration has always been my mother. As a single parent raising four kids, she navigated many challenges. When I started working, I realised that her salary as a teacher of 34 years was only a R200 difference from my salary. That made me appreciate how much she sacrificed.
What keeps you grounded outside of work?My 17-year-old daughter keeps me busy, and I prioritise spending time with my family despite my demanding work schedule. If I weren’t accountant, I would probably have been an interior designer. I love attending home expos, keeping up with design trends, and designing spaces for family and friends.
What advice would you give your daughter, knowing everything you do now?I’d tell her to aim high and know that she can be anything she wants. The only real limitations are in our minds. Success isn’t accidental, it’s the result of a deliberate effort to make a difference. As long as she keeps moving forward with purpose, she can achieve whatever she desires.