Masike talks about his faith and Easter plans
Youngster to perform at Grace Bible Church celebration
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thokozani “TK” Masike is gearing up for the Easter celebrations as he reflects on his faith being an anchor in his young life.
“I have a lot to thank God for as I look back on where my journey began. Not to say that I’ve arrived, but in this journey God has been so good to me,” he said.
Masike, 21, lives with his family in Pimville Extension 5, Soweto, and fellowships at the admired Grace Bible Church under the leadership of bishop Mosa Sono.
Masike grew up in a home that was not financially stable but recalls how it was always filled with warmth and love.
“Sometimes there would be bread and other times not and we were always trying to make ends meet. But looking back, I can say that I’m a living testimony that God changes situations. Today, I go to bed on a full stomach and have everything I need and want,” he said.
“Despite all of it, I grew up in a very supportive family, warm and loving.”
Masike is a musician with the GBC ... UNTLD music group, Grace Bible Church's youth choir.
Last year, the music group won the Best Newcomer award for their debut album Sound of Warfare at the 17th annual Crown Gospel Awards.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The album was produced alongside local gospel artist Sibusiso Nzima.
Grace Bible Church will host its Easter celebrations at the Orlando Stadium with guest speakers Nosisa Dhlomo, prophet Ananias Ralekholela and bishop Gladstone Botwana.
The group will do a live recording at the stadium on Saturday. The concert will feature various artists, including VaShawn Mitchell, Dumi Mkokstad and Brenden Praise.
Masike shares his first live recording experience.
“Last year was my first live recording and was a tremendous experience. It wasn’t simply a concert; it was an encounter with the Holy Spirit. It is something I will never forget,” he said.
On Saturday, Masike will lead Igama Lakho, a medley of a beloved church hymns with a melodious spin, as a precursor to the new music.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to be a musician and being in the church music group perfectly aligns with my dreams because I’m in music school and pursuing exactly what I wanted to become,” he said.
He is enrolled at Central Johannesburg College pursuing a music qualification.
Masike’s radiant confidence shines through his broad smile.
“When we pray, we grow in confidence. I’m a prayerful person. I used to be shy and standing in front of thousands of people was not easy. But when we believe that when we pray, we will receive what we ask for and God gave me this confidence,” he said.
“To me, Easter is a powerful reminder that no matter how dark life may seem, there is always hope in Jesus because of what He did. What I would share with other young people is to take a moment to consider a new beginning without the fear of your past failures and mistakes.
“Your past doesn't define you. Also, have something that grounds you in faith as it will shield you from exposure to things that could ruin your life. In the next five years, I see myself releasing gospel music that will touch people’s hearts, and mend broken relationships and family ties and draw people to God. As well as building a better life for my family.”
Sono said this year’s Easter theme comes as a lighthouse of hope and love in Christ to the hopeless and downcast.
“Our theme for this year is God’s love shown through the cross of Jesus Christ. We are in a time when people feel a lot of tension in their relationships and feel hopeless. If the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ can’t bring hope to people and show them that they are loved, then it’s a big problem,” said Sono.
“I find that a religious approach makes people feel so far from God and feel as though there is nothing good that can come from their lives. This narrative is far from the truth and we want to connect with them where they are.”
Sono encourages young people to say “that despite all that is around you, there is something that you can do with your lives. There is worth in what you have with your gifts and talents”.
SowetanLIVE
