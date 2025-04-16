'Babes Welocal' – Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi is an accomplished marketer with years of experience in her field.

Tell us about your career in marketing?

It has surprised me. Just when I think I’ve done all I can or given my best to a brand, I surprise myself when I move on to the next chapter. When I left Metro FM, I thought it had been the defining highlight of my career. When I joined Proudly South African [chief marketing officer], nothing could have prepared me. I believe it’s a personal decision — spiritually, mentally, and physically — that determines my “why”.

That’s what drives me and keeps me going. This is my ninth year at Proudly South African. I have grown with the brand, and I’ve built a team of incredible people.

How has the business of marketing evolved?

Marketers have to be extraordinary. I am not satisfied with mediocre work and just ticking a box. I am completely over the top, steadfast, incredibly focused, and driven by one key question: What change am I going to make? I cannot leave a place the same way I found it. Marketing is evolving, and I have always been able to adapt.

During Covid-19, as the head of marketing, the board and CEO asked me, “How do we justify keeping six event coordinators in the marketing department when there are no events happening?” I couldn’t accept that retrenching people was the only solution.

I spent hours researching and teaching myself about webinars and how they could be relevant to our advocacy work. I realised we could perfect the world of webinars. I am proud to say that not a single person was retrenched or left without a salary.