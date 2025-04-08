WEDDING | The City Makoti

Modern meets traditional in the blended wedding of content creator Anika and property broker Siphesihle Dambuza.

The meeting

Anika: We were both at Stellenbosch University, but we only met at a house party on 15 October 2018. The story Sihle likes to tell is that we once met in the BA building months before we met at the house party.

Sihle: It was a Tuesday morning and I was late for my Chinese class, and my lovely makoti [bride] was sitting outside the class but never went in. She was with a mutual acquaintance and, despite being late, I recall saying to myself: “Who is this lady?” We had a brief chat but I didn’t meet Anika again until the house party two months later. The reason for this is that our mutual acquaintance couldn’t remember who she was when I asked about her. When she walked into the house party, I nearly jumped out of my skin.

The dating life

Anika: We had “love at first sight” twice. He didn’t ask me to be his girlfriend but I could see he was into me. We’d spend so much time together but he wouldn’t say anything, so I took the initiative and I told him I liked him. Things between us became intimate and we chose to be exclusive. We were both students and didn’t have much money. So, we’d usually hang out at res. In the beginning of 2019, we had our first date — it was at a nearby restaurant and I had the yummiest oxtail.