Teko Modise is keeping it real

Six years after hanging up his Cape Town City boots in 2019, football legend Teko Modise has reclaimed his mojo.

These days, the 42-year-old, whose club career includes playing for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, is no longer energised by pleasing demanding coaches, dealing with adoring fans, or securing lucrative contracts.

Modise has found post-retirement success in fashion, broadcasting, and the boardroom. Style, in particular, has given him the freedom to express himself and he reveals that he’s in the “advanced stages” of an exciting clothing venture with African Fashion International (AFI).

But, in order to make such a transition, Modise agrees that there had to be introspection and change — he needed to lower his defences.

“People think I’m arrogant, but maybe that has changed over the years. I had to work hard to remove that tag,” he says. “I needed to get rid of the wall. I built such a high wall and was very protective of my name. But [this] was also because I was insecure based on how the media portrayed me.”

Admittedly, it’s not his favourite topic, but Modise experienced terrible childhood trauma. Born in Meadowlands, Soweto, his father kicked him out when he was eight. Describing himself as a “street kid”, he would end up moving around a lot, which he hated.

“Many people, if they were to go through what I went through, would have not survived. I wasn’t supposed to make it. At every household I stayed I was chased out, until the last house, when I was scouted,” he remembers. “Football saved my life. I’m grateful to be here because I fought and worked hard to find myself in better spaces so that my kids wouldn’t have to taste even a bit of what I went through.”