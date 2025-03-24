Doccie on Ernest Cole wins Best Documentary award

Pictures stand the test of time, and for renowned photographer Ernest Cole, it has immortalised his dynamic storytelling which saw his legacy being bestowed with the Best Documentary award at the seventh edition of the Joburg Film Festival (JFF).
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found which was directed by Raoul Peck, captured audiences with Cole's detailed and gruesome recordings of the evils and daily social effects of apartheid.
The French-American documentary film about the freelance photographer, born in Eersterust in Pretoria and died in exile in New York in 1990, was lauded for its vigorous and thought-provoking pace as it opened the festival and made its African premiere.
While the documentary honours the life and work of the Bantu World newspaper (later renamed The World – now Sowetan) contributor and JFF’s curator Nhlanhla Ndaba told Sowetan that the harsh realities of apartheid through Cole’s lens offer an intimate look at his legacy and the impact of his images.
“I always say, there’s so much education you can get when you watch the right film, and Ernest Cole’s documentary is such,” said Ndaba. “Ernest’s body of work is seen all across the world ... at times not many know that he’s the photographer behind such images.
“He has become a figure we are exposed to but know nothing about. So, this documentary helps to bring light to the life and times of the man who went to extreme lengths to tell us a story through his lens, which sparked change over time."
Ndaba explained that growing television and film in Africa has been evident in recent years as many films and productions were seen exploring ways to bolster cross-border collaboration. And, although this is fascinating for the consumer, more needs to be done to bring them back to the thrill of the movie theatre, he said.
“This year’s theme is the Golden Thread, which simply means we are united by our commonality as humans. We looked for films that speak to us as human beings, either black or white, however, not neglecting the political because politics ultimately shape us,” said Ndaba.
“We also have films that combine us and show us how we are all the same as human beings. The plethora of films we had in this year’s festival was essential to enhance the film experience for people.
Doccie on Ernest Cole wins Best Documentary award
Revered lensman honoured at Joburg Film Festival
Image: Supplied.
“We need to help ignite the interest in history-inspired films that will bring the masses to theatres.”
An esteemed jury, made up of renowned filmmakers and industry experts from around the globe, was tasked to select this year’s winners. On the panel was renowned actor Sthandiwe Kgoroge, known for roles on Generations, Yizo Yizo and Shaka iLembe; multi-award-winning filmmaker Muneera Sallies, known for productions Old Righteous Blues and Twisted Christmas; broadcaster and story consultant, Yolanda Ncokotwana; as well as entrepreneur, executive producer and festival programmer and president of the international film critics federation, Ahmed Shawky.
They were joined by internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning editor Melissa Parry, and Nigerian film scholar and national president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria and co-founder of the Guild, Dr Victor Okhai.
Legendary filmmaker and producer Mfundi Vundla was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the country's film and television landscape. He walked away with a Special Recipient Award.
Vundla has enjoyed a decades-long career and is best known for his cathartic work in the South African entertainment industry, particularly as the creator and executive producer of iconic soapie Generations.
