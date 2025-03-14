FREE TO READ | The DIY balance - creativity meet expertise

There is something deeply satisfying about rolling up your sleeves and transforming a space with your own two hands.

DIY projects allow us to express creativity, save money and add personal flair to our homes. But as any seasoned DIYer will tell you, knowing when to call in the experts is just as important as knowing when to go it alone.

Take this year’s bathroom, paint and design trends – 2025 is all about spa-like serenity with touches of bright colours that inspire happiness (a dopamine blast of colour if you will) and natural textures that create calming retreats. While a fresh coat of moisture-resistant paint can instantly uplift a space, tackling plumbing or ventilation without professional input can lead to costly mistakes. The key is balance – DIY where you can, but bring in experts when necessary to ensure durability and safety.

We’ve asked our experts to share their insights into your next DIY project. The professionals at Gardena talk water-wise gardening. From rain barrels and drip irrigation to drought-resistant plants, the experts share advice on maximising efficiency. And the experts at Builders show us just how easy it is to get creative with wallpaper using lasers!

Lasers may sound like science fiction, but they’re a reality in the tool world. DIY makes sense – it empowers us to shape our spaces, save money and learn new skills. But true home improvement is also about making smart decisions and sometimes that means calling in the pros. In this issue, we explore the best of both worlds – expert-backed advice, practical DIY guides and trends that inspire.

Happy renovating!

Raina Julies