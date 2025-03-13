Proudly South African 2025 Buy Local Summit & Expo to set SMEs up for success

The call to intensify local procurement of goods and services has become increasingly urgent as the economy and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) — the backbone of the country’s economy — face imminent challenges posed by potential supply chain disruptions resulting from escalating geopolitical uncertainties.

Proudly South African firmly believes that local procurement is relevant now more than ever. It believes increased support of locally sourced goods and services will go a long way to buffer the economy from external shocks and enable local enterprises to create much-needed jobs.

Mindful of these realities, Proudly South African will be hosting its 13th Buy Local Summit & Expo on March 17 and 18 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This will renew the clarion call to consumers, the public and private sector to step up procurement of goods and services locally in line with this year’s theme: Building a resilient economy through localisation.

The two-day Buy Local Summit & Expo is an annual flagship event of Proudly South African that attracts nearly 200 local exhibitors spanning several industries, over 1,500 delegates, 450 trade buyers and 160 stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. It’s the country’s premier local procurement campaign, and enjoys the support of various government departments, state-owned entities and leading private sector companies.

The Buy Local Summit & Expo goes beyond reiterating the call to support local enterprises — the event comprises multiple activations that provide exhibitors and the delegates in attendance with practical and tangible outcomes.

To that end, the Buy Local Summit & Expo consists of four main activations, namely the exhibition, business matchmaking sessions, interactive panel discussions and the localisation dinner.

Exhibitions

Exhibiting at the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo offers companies a unique opportunity to significantly enhance their brand visibility and market presence.

As the largest local procurement event, it offer exhibitors the chance to be part of a distinguished platform that showcases the best of SA, from multinational brands operating locally to small artisanal producers. It provides a valuable marketing opportunity where companies can sell their products, network with other local businesses, and connect with key decisionmakers in procurement.

“The Buy Local Summit & Expo provides exhibitors with enhanced visibility and a captive audience that stretches beyond their geographical confines. Through this event, the exhibitors can expand their market reach, showcase their offerings to a wider audience, and interact with prospective customers who would have otherwise remained oblivious to their products and services.

“Through these exhibitions, the Buy Local Summit & Expo has unearthed many homegrown businesses and enabled them to scale up at a faster pace than they would have been able to,” says Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly South African.