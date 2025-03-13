The award-winning natural indigenous tea crafters specialise in tea infusions sourced from rural Limpopo. Phaahla, the 32-year-old CEO, says the brand was birthed from the desire to preserve indigenous plants while empowering local communities.
Local entrepreneurs to showcase innovative products at expo
Exhibitors excited to show off wares, ranging from organic teas to scented candles
The local entrepreneurship ecosystem will shine once again next week at the13th annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The two-day event, on March 17 and 18, attracts more than 200 exhibitors spanning several industries and will reiterate the call to support SA enterprises and buy locally produced goods.
SMag spoke to first-time exhibitors to share their excitement and expectations:
Babalwa Mnyanda, Babalwa Hygiene Services
Mnyanda’s grandmother, a former nurse, inspired her cleaning brand: “She used to say cleanliness is next to godliness.”
The 39-year-old from Midrand says she is looking forward to the expo as a first-time exhibitor and to sharing her passion for affordable, superior cleaning products.
“I wanted to build a business that not only provides exceptional cleaning solutions but contributes to job creation and economic empowerment in SA, since I come from a recruitment background,” Mnyanda says. “My passion for innovation and sustainability continues to drive our commitment to making superior cleaning products that SA can trust.”
Celiwe Ntuli, Zulu Brides
Ntuli's deep love for her Zulu roots gave birth to Zulu Brides, her traditional attire and accessories brand. Based in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, the 46-year-old founder says her passion for storytelling through clothing inspired her joy of helping brides and grooms feel regal and confident on their special day.
“Our X-factor lies in our unique fusion of cultural authenticity and modern elegance. We are dedicated to preserving Zulu heritage through beautifully crafted traditional attire and accessories, while making tradition accessible and stylish for today’s brides and grooms,” says Ntuli, a first-time exhibitor at the expo.
“ Zulu Brides aligns with our mission to celebrate and promote local craftsmanship. The exhibition allows us to share our passion for cultural preservation, and expand our reach, knowledge and engagement with our customers, who appreciate the artistry and heritage behind our designs,” she says.
Refilwe Xaba, GloLooks Beauty
Firm in the belief that a woman’s inner glow is complemented by her crown, GloLooks prides itself as the go-to product for hair strengthening, repair and growth.
“We are deeply passionate about beauty as we see it as a tool to tell stories of identity, dignity and diversity,” says 34-year-old Xaba.
The Bloemfontein, Free State, brand specialises in organic hair and scalp products for kids and adults with a variety of different African hair types.
“SMEs [small and medium enterprises] are vital for the growth of any economy and a solid local foundation will make an SME thrive,” says Xaba. “I am focused on solving problems and adding value to the lives of others. The Buy Local Summit and Expo is the foundation I can build on that can soon catapult me and my business to the rest of the world.”
Karabo Molebatsi, Scented by Karabo
A former human capital specialist, Molebatsi started her home fragrance business in 2021. She describes her Scented by Karabo brand of environmentally conscious products – ranging from scented candles to reed diffusers – as “smelling divine and providing beautiful aesthetics”.
“Scented by Karabo is committed to environmental sustainability, which is why we use eco-friendly raw materials such as soy wax, which is renewable, biodegradable and a natural resource,” says the 32-year-old.
As a first-time exhibitor, Molebatsi will bring the X-factor to the exhibition floor.
“I am bringing vibrant products that contribute to the eco-friendly narrative, fun and positivity through collaborating with other like-minded entrepreneurs,” she says.
Retang Phaahla, Setšong Tea Crafters
The award-winning natural indigenous tea crafters specialise in tea infusions sourced from rural Limpopo. Phaahla, the 32-year-old CEO, says the brand was birthed from the desire to preserve indigenous plants while empowering local communities.
“We saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between traditional African tea culture and the modern consumer market, while creating economic opportunities for rural communities,” she says.
Phaahla believes her company’s teas are more than just a hot beverage – the range includes teas to provide energy or to combat the effects of flu or insomnia. The products are packed with amazing flavours, and have led to innovation and community upliftment.
“Our story is that we are inspired by a deep appreciation for SA’s Indigenous knowledge and natural heritage,” Phaahla says.
“We are passionate about supporting local economies, and this platform allows us to showcase the richness of indigenous products while networking with like-minded businesses that champion local sourcing and sustainability.”
