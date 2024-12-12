'Bravecations', heritage holidays top 2025 travel trends

Heritage travel and "bravecation" have been forecast as the top travel trends among Gen Z and millennials for 2025.
Research conducted on more than 2,000 South African travellers reveals that six in 10 people plan to take more holidays in 2025 and 75% are using tourism to trace back their family heritage and ancestry.
The study is part of the research conducted by Marriott Bonvoy Ticket to Travel, spotlighting patterns in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in the last year, which predicts top trends for 2025.
Nostalgia emerged as the top trend with 77% of Gen Z and 88% of millennials wanting to see where their family lived in the past.
SA travellers are not only nostalgic but are among the most courageous. The study shows that 88% of travellers indulged in "bravecations" – these include trying exotic food, climbing high structures, high-octave activities and signing up for other adventurous experiences.
Other interesting insights from the study include:
- 81% of Mzansi travellers are planning for more or the same number of travels next year – which equates to one trip every two months.
- Sustainability in travel planning will become significant in 2025, with eight in 10 travellers being more concise about the environmental impact and friendliness.
- 58% of South Africans use AI to help plan or research their holiday destination.
- Cleanliness of accommodation remains a high travel priority at 97% in the category of "brilliant basics". Other high-scoring travel necessities include price, location, and customer service.
- 46% of SA travellers prefer to go on holiday with family or their partner's family and children.
- Solo travel has declined to just five percent.
- Travellers want the best value for money, citing that they're encouraged to book a holiday when it's available at a "special price", and also booking holidays in the "shoulder season" or the months around peak travel season, to save money.
- The top travel destinations for South Africans in 2025 include SA (27%), US (11%), Mozambique (10% ), France (10% ) and Mauritius (10% ).
“We are witnessing a profound shift towards valuing experiences over material possessions among South African travellers," said Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, area commercial director, Marriott International, Sub-Saharan Africa.
"Trends like 'bravecations' and heritage holidays are at the forefront, reflecting a desire for meaningful and enriching journeys. The integration of AI in travel planning and a strong focus on sustainability further enhance this forward-thinking approach.
“It’s an exciting era for the travel industry, and we’re eager to support South Africans as they embark on new adventures and create lasting memories both locally and globally."
'Bravecations', heritage holidays top 2025 travel trends
Image: 123RF
