Joie de vivre: History meets modernity in Maison Courvoisier’s interior revamp
Patrick Gilles and Dorothée Boissier transformed the historical space while preserving its rich identity, heritage, and spirit.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, I have found the top spot for the most amazing Insta-worthy reflection selfie in the world — a looking-glass selfie so mystical it’s guaranteed to liven up any ’fit check and shift your algorithm to paradise.
Let’s refer to it as the “Magic Mirror”! It’s the kind of modern design essential for nailing the fairest #OOTD post and leaving your social-media followers green with envy. The type of mirror selfie that demands a photo-dump carousel, supported by a chichi caption that reads, “Reflecting on my inner glow.”
It’s only reasonable that I drop the location pin but, be warned, it comes at a hefty price. First, secure a flight ticket and then travel 8 728.18km by air (about 10 hours) from Joburg to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. Then, a two-hour train ride from Paris Montparnasse station will take you to your final destination — Maison Courvoisier, overlooking Charente River in the heart of the Cognac region.
2 Place du Château 16200 Jarnac has been the beating heart of the premium cognac brand since it was founded in 1828 by Félix Courvoisier, with the spacious interior boasting four reception rooms, six bedrooms, and a tasting room. The exterior of the five-storey château retains its classic design with medieval stone walls, wrought-iron gates, wooden arch, towers, and windows.
The stylish entryway gives the first impression of the modern transformation of the décor at Maison Courvoisier. Mirror-lined walls and eye-catching contemporary artwork give guests not only a warm but also a #InstaCool welcome.
On-trend yet timeless, this is my home for the next three days. How do the upper crust eat? We are making the most of the serenely warm weather with an alfresco lunch in the Tuscan-style courtyard.
Wildly talented Patrick Gilles and Dorothée Boissier, of French architecture and interior-design agency Gilles & Boissier, were tasked with injecting modernity into the historical space while preserving its rich identity, heritage, and spirit. The night before heading to Jarnac, I met the duo for a tête-à-tête at their Avenue Montaigne studio (walking distance from the prestigious Hôtel Plaza Athénée) and, later, a tapas feast at Beefbar restaurant. I learn that the project was five years in the making.
“I would describe this project as joyful, artistic, and bold,” says Boissier. “This big house was Félix’s house, where he worked and lived with his family. But when we arrived it was no longer a family home, it was sort of an office space and it was losing its soul. We wanted to recreate how he had welcomed his guests, with a special entrance in a certain style, talking about nature and creating special art for the place. Then you would be in this big salon, where you could rest and drink having all these cognac colours around you.”
Proving that a picture is worth a thousand words, the red bar lounge illustrates the story of Courvoisier with a gallery of photographs, artworks, and medals offering a timeline wall curated by in-house historian Isabelle Vignon.
Next door is Boissier’s favourite room, which happens to be the tasting room — it’s the smallest in the house but also where most of the entertainment happens. On the first night we have a formal, three-course dinner with the moist, homemade strawberry cake my first culinary delight of the trip. With a palissandro marble table in the middle, the colour tones of the room are khaki and brown, complete with hand-carved wooden panels by French artist Zoé Ouvrier.
It’s not until the second day that the inspiration behind the room’s muted décor is put into context. A stroll and tour of the 200-year-old cellar, Chai Renard (where the Courvoisier is aged in oak casks), connect the dots. Cellar mould has turned both the interior and exterior black, while the woody aromas hit you from afar.
“It was not a nice room before — it was blocked, with no sunshine,” Boissier says of the old tasting room. “I like it because it expresses cognac to me; all the walls are in wood panelling and at the bottom [these are blackened], as though someone had splattered paint on them. When cognac is in the barrels there is a special smell and vapour going through it. In the process, it stains the walls, and outside the cellar you see there is black coming through on the façade because it has been ‘attacked’ by the smell of alcohol.”
To access the first floor, which is far more intimate than the entrance level, you use either the staircase or elevator. Here, one salon is masculine with high-contrast, moody tones and sharp lines, complete with a mirror ceiling — another selfie haven. Next to it is a more vibrant and feminine salon with soft hues, bolder furnishings, and luxurious textures.
I’ve never been a morning person, so, on day two, the dawn lesson in cru cognac (I hope I’m saying it right) goes straight over my head. Indulging in freshly shucked oysters for breakfast softens the cru education — still can’t remember much. I do recall the discovery of the sharp tangy taste of L’Original Bouteville vinegar (the most delicious French gourmet vinegar) while standing on a hilltop taking in the stunning view of Segonzac.
Later, there’s a vineyard tour in Les Métairies, surrounded by sunflowers and beehives, followed by a tranquil lunch under a tree, prepared by cookbook author Signe Meirane. She uses freshly picked and organically grown vegetables, fruits, and herbs for that homegrown flavour you just can’t buy. “My food is cooked with love, just like your sunglasses,” she quips when I compliment her menu, referencing my heart-shaped eyewear.
And just like that, Meirane sums up my trip. It is filled with love — the love of food, cognac, art, design, fashion, selfies, and architecture (and definitely not Emily in Paris).
* Tjiya was a guest of Courvoisier