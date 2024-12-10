Joie de vivre: History meets modernity in Maison Courvoisier’s interior revamp

Mirror, mirror on the wall, I have found the top spot for the most amazing Insta-worthy reflection selfie in the world — a looking-glass selfie so mystical it’s guaranteed to liven up any ’fit check and shift your algorithm to paradise.

Let’s refer to it as the “Magic Mirror”! It’s the kind of modern design essential for nailing the fairest #OOTD post and leaving your social-media followers green with envy. The type of mirror selfie that demands a photo-dump carousel, supported by a chichi caption that reads, “Reflecting on my inner glow.”

It’s only reasonable that I drop the location pin but, be warned, it comes at a hefty price. First, secure a flight ticket and then travel 8 728.18km by air (about 10 hours) from Joburg to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. Then, a two-hour train ride from Paris Montparnasse station will take you to your final destination — Maison Courvoisier, overlooking Charente River in the heart of the Cognac region.

2 Place du Château 16200 Jarnac has been the beating heart of the premium cognac brand since it was founded in 1828 by Félix Courvoisier, with the spacious interior boasting four reception rooms, six bedrooms, and a tasting room. The exterior of the five-storey château retains its classic design with medieval stone walls, wrought-iron gates, wooden arch, towers, and windows.

The stylish entryway gives the first impression of the modern transformation of the décor at Maison Courvoisier. Mirror-lined walls and eye-catching contemporary artwork give guests not only a warm but also a #InstaCool welcome.

On-trend yet timeless, this is my home for the next three days. How do the upper crust eat? We are making the most of the serenely warm weather with an alfresco lunch in the Tuscan-style courtyard.