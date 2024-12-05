“Often artists of a particular generation have complained that they have always been spoken for. It’s important that it was her own words and her interpretation of who she was,” says Ntombela.
Solo expo pays homage to Esther Mahlangu's 30-year illustrious career
Renowned Ndebele artist narrates her journey to international fame in well-curated showcase
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Esther Mahlangu takes a retrospective dive into her three-decade artistic career in new exhibition that is both an intimate and sensory experience.
Nontobeko Ntombela, the curator of the exhibition, pays homage to the renowned Ndebele artist with a reflective solo showcase featuring an extensive body of work augmented by Mahlangu’s private albums spanning more three decades.
The 43-year-old from Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, wove Mahlangu’s voice and life experience into the 86 art pieces on view at the Wits Art Museum in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The exhibition is the second leg of the showcase that debuted in Cape Town.
“The show [exhibition] emphasises Mama Esther telling her story from the interpretation of herself at ten years old until now. Normally, curators are supposed to be given this authoritative voice and qualifier. It’s important that everywhere you will see her quotation as a way of her speaking back to the exhibition,” Ntombela said.
The exhibition titled Then I Knew I Was Good at Painting is taken from an excerpt of Mahlangu’s interpretation of how she saw herself at age 10.
“She [Mahlangu] recalls the story of painting the house as her mother and grandmother are teaching her. They chased her to paint at the back of the house as she was not doing the right thing,” says Ntombela.
“Whenever they took a break, she would continue painting in front. Impressed by her painting, they invited her to paint with them. She says that it was at that moment that she knew she was good at painting.”
Speaking in a pleasurable tone, Ntombela details the historic journey and significance of one of Mahlangu’s revered body of work – the iconic BMW 525i Art Car she painted in 1991.
“This year marks the car's return to SA after 30 years. It was assembled in SA and Mama Esther came to paint the car. She was the first African woman to be commissioned for this type of work,” says Ntombela.
Throughout our gallery tour, Ntombela slips between Zulu and English with ease. She shares how she views her role as the guardian of the exhibition rather than a curator.
Image: Clint Strydom
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Often artists of a particular generation have complained that they have always been spoken for. It’s important that it was her own words and her interpretation of who she was,” says Ntombela.
Accompanying Mahlangu’s written excerpts are audio recordings of her interviews which can be heard over speakers and a viewing space where she is televised on a screen.
Making our way through the exhibition the weight of the extensiveness of Mahlangu’s body of work becomes apparent. Ntombela sought more than 80 pieces [100 pieces for the Cape Town show] of Mahlangu’s artworks from local and international galleries and collections in various mediums.
“We see her work on different objects from skateboards to ceramic pots and miniature cars gifted to former president Nelson Mandela. She has done many collaborations that show how her work continues to get integrated differently,” she says.
The aerated space opens with fresh mint green and soothing lavender-hued wall interiors. The timeline of press clippings and artefacts snakes through the space; then vibrant prints and textiles bounce off different canvases including a jumbotron art piece Mahlangu painted with her late son Elias.
“Indlu ka Gogo, her first premarital home is the house that gave her an international platform. In 1989, a French team invited Mahlangu to paint a replica of her home at the Magiciens de la Terre exhibition. They were looking for artists around the world for an opportunity to show the world that artists from other countries are making similar forms of art,” says Ntombela, pointing at a faded black-and-white image of younger Esther at the show.
“This exhibition marked the beginning of her international career. It’s important to make this distinction that Mama Esther says she is not only made by Western institutions but she was also already established by the time they found her.”
The main space of the exhibition is meant to give you the breath of her work and how it impacts the space but it's also meant to start pulling you to certain types of motifs that feature throughout her work.
“A popular motif is the razor blade, the Minorca razor blade. Mama Esther shaves with it and uses it to garnish her head. She has used this object to push her designs. Often her motifs are inspired by the everyday objects she interacts with,” says Ntombela.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
