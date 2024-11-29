Strike a pose: Invest in your wellness

Banesa Molauoa Tseki and Dr Anesu Mbizvo are game changers in the fitness and wellness world, having carved their own path over the past six years. The Nest Space, which they founded, is an inclusive yoga and wellness studio in Parktown North, Joburg.

Here, they have created a sanctuary where people from different walks of life can invest in their own wellness. The space is rooted in the ethos that if it is not inclusive, it is not really wellness.

“I was working in the medical field at the time, as a doctor, but yoga had always been a personal place of healing for me. [Doing yoga], I didn’t need to compete or have a certain outcome or goal, unlike medical school, which was the opposite. Yoga felt like a safe space for me to just be,” says Mbizvo.

“It started off as physical exercise only, but then I began to tap into the spiritual side of understanding myself and my purpose. I decided to move away from medicine because I was not feeling fulfilled. I felt as though I didn’t have the time to make a deeper connection with my patients and their healing; it was more about curing diseases rather than healing people.”

Mbizvo experienced first-hand the healing power of yoga and felt that sharing that magic with others would allow her to connect more with the practice of healing. She was also inspired to take it further when she realised that she was often the only Black person in classes.