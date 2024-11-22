JCS International Young Creatives Award winner, upcoming filmmaker Palesa Buyeye is ready to continue shaking up local storytelling.
Her short film, Nokuthula Is Missing, received recognition from the awards presented by the 2024 International Emmys two weeks ago, focused on empowering young creatives from around the world while opening dialogue on their message of peace.
The theme for this year was “Stand Up for Peace – Building Dialogue & Understanding”.
Buyeye's short film calls for an urgent need for reform in SA's justice system, especially when it comes to the response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases. Two other short films were recognised – A Refugee's Plea for Peace by Goitom Weldu from Ethiopia and Peace of Music by Sushant Nagpal from India.
Winning international award validates my Hollywood dreams – Palesa Buyeye
Filmmaker hopes the recognition will open doors to funding
Image: Supplied.
JCS International Young Creatives Award winner, upcoming filmmaker Palesa Buyeye is ready to continue shaking up local storytelling.
Her short film, Nokuthula Is Missing, received recognition from the awards presented by the 2024 International Emmys two weeks ago, focused on empowering young creatives from around the world while opening dialogue on their message of peace.
The theme for this year was “Stand Up for Peace – Building Dialogue & Understanding”.
Buyeye's short film calls for an urgent need for reform in SA's justice system, especially when it comes to the response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases. Two other short films were recognised – A Refugee's Plea for Peace by Goitom Weldu from Ethiopia and Peace of Music by Sushant Nagpal from India.
'AKA's voice convinced me to take the hot seat' says Pearl Thusi on her roast special
“...[this moment] still feels so surreal. It is crazy to me. It is honestly beyond a dream coming true. More than anything, it is a testament to me that God is always in the room when you are dreaming. He is always in the room when you are talking, writing and even trying,” said Buyeye.
“I am also beyond grateful to the community we built that voted for our film which ultimately got us in front of a jury of television and film executives and showrunners across the globe which landed us here.”
The 28-year-old aspirant director and producer credits being raised in a matriarchal household for first igniting the spark in her for storytelling.
With her international recognition, Buyeye said she has finally received validation as a budding filmmaker.
“I am definitely on the right track. It also means all my delusions and Hollywood dreams are possible and the stories burning inside of me are enough to get me noticed,” she said.
“I hope it opens doors to funding and backing from a platform perspective. Funding is one of the biggest challenges for a young filmmaker. I also hope this award opens doors for collaboration. I am someone who loves to collaborate.”
All the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off – Lordkez on Sama win
Actor Lunathi Mampofu wins big at the Feather Awards
Babes Wodumo, Chomee and many more take audience down memory lane at the Samas
Minnie Dlamini to show 'a lot of skin' as host of the Samas
'I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it' – Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye on Safta win
LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos