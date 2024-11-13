Set yourself up for success: 13 things to do when claiming from insurance

Navigating the insurance claims process can feel overwhelming, especially as it usually coincides with a stressful situation.

Hannes Smith, CEO of iWYZE (underwritten by Old Mutual Insure), shares 13 #WYZETips to help you get through it smoothly:

1. Understand your policy

It’s important to keep abreast with what your policy covers and excludes. If you’re unsure, contact your insurer for clarification.

2. Report the incident promptly

Report your incident to your insurer as soon as possible to avoid complications and delays.

3. Document everything

Thorough documentation helps support your claim and provides necessary evidence. Take photos, videos and detailed notes of the damage or loss. Keep receipts and any other relevant documents.

4. Keep records

Record details of all interactions with your insurer, including dates, times and the names of representatives.

5. Mitigate further damage

Where possible, take steps to protect your property from further harm.

6. Honesty is key

Provide truthful and detailed information. Keep your insurer in the loop, notify them promptly of any changes in your personal circumstances to keep your policy up to date. This includes a change in address, your financial status or the regular driver of your vehicle, as well as if you’ll be using your vehicle or house for reasons other than personal use, for example.

7. Stay organised

Keeping all your documents and correspondence in one place helps streamline the claims process. Old Mutual Insure recommends creating a dedicated folder (physical or digital) for all claim-related documents and communications.

8. Know your rights

Being aware of your rights helps you advocate for yourself if issues arise. SA has an active insurance ombudsman, the National Financial Ombud Scheme, established to resolve disputes; and its services are free to consumers.

9. Follow up regularly

You can eliminate delays by addressing any issues or providing outstanding information if you follow up on the progress of your claim with your broker or insurer.

10. Ensure adequate cover

Make sure your car is adequately covered to avoid underinsurance. Review the agreed value and the value of any accessories as this ensures that in the event of a claim, you’re able to replace your car.

11. Use approved towing services

During a car accident or road incident, it’s crucial to use approved towing services and providers from your insurer. Using unauthorised providers could result in unexpected expenses, such as towing, storage and release costs.

12. Disclose vehicle usage accurately

Accurately disclose how you use your vehicle — whether for personal or business purposes — as this can impact your claim. Incorrectly stating this information in your policy may lead to claim rejection.

13. Know your excess

Excess is the first amount payable to the insurer on claiming. You may be able to choose your excess when taking out an insurance policy. While selecting a higher excess may lower your premium, this also means accepting more financial responsibility in the event of a claim. That is, you pay more out of your pocket when you make a claim. Ensure that you can afford this amount if you need to make a claim.

By keeping these #WYZETips in mind, you can navigate the insurance claims process more effectively and ensure you receive the coverage you’re entitled to.

For more tips on how to successfully claim from your insurer, visit the Old Mutual website.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.

The information herein does not constitute financial advice. Old Mutual Insure Ltd is a licensed financial services provider and non-life insurer.