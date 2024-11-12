Adjacent to the local heroes is the mega-sized monochrome portrait of the late Ray Charles behind the keys of a piano. Richards draws me in for an up-close review of the legendary American pianist. The unusual collage was made of pieces of discarded fabric.
Art exhibition empowers underprivileged students
Learners showcase artwork of their dream futures
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The future is bright as the visualised dreams of underprivileged art students gleam with pride in a youth-centric exhibition.
Located on the infamous art deco avenue in Rosebank, northern Johannesburg, the Trumpet gallery has opened its heart to an exhibition of collage-based works of budding artists aged between eight and18 years. The emotive and sentimental youth-centric exhibition is titled Pieces of Our Dream.
The impressive artistic collaboration was spearheaded by organisation Ojiji, which empowers African artists and children, and facilitated by The Little Artists School. The school is based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
“The idea for the project Pieces of our Dream began when Edward Selematsela (founder of The Little Artists School) and I asked the students to share their dream futures. It was a hard thing for them to visualise because, for many of them, it's about getting through each day,” says Diana "Di" Richards, founder of Ojiji.
“Many of the students are from underprivileged and marginalised backgrounds.”
After a brisk walk up the building’s stairway, guests are rewarded with portraits of musical icons Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba captured in action in neat cut-outs assembled in collaged technique.
Adjacent to the local heroes is the mega-sized monochrome portrait of the late Ray Charles behind the keys of a piano. Richards draws me in for an up-close review of the legendary American pianist. The unusual collage was made of pieces of discarded fabric.
“We began with 25 art pieces. We chose the best seven artworks and divided the students into groups of three and four. As groups they interpreted and recreated the art pieces here today,” she explained.
Some of the chosen artworks depicts the future careers the aspirant artists would like to pursue ... ranging from pianist to astronaut, artist, farmer and photographer.
“The photographer's piece was originally of a man holding a camera. Incorporating pieces from their original artwork when the kids got together in a group, they recreated it as a hand holding a camera and drew little cameras around the page,” Richards said.
“We are trying to teach the kids that though their art piece wasn't chosen, it's the idea of some of your dream and their dream all work together to create one cohesive dream.”
The art-pieces were accompanied by refined artworks from the local artists who served as their mentors and teachers. Each artist had the chance to create responsive pieces to the student's work in their own style and medium.
Alongside Selematsela, the mentors are Sbusiso Mendlula, Luwice Muziti, Lucas Kumba, Hendrick Kgosana, Nditsheni Managa and Buhle Hlatshwayo. Many of the established artists are graduates of the art school.
“Kumba and Hlatshwayo attended The Little Artist School when they were orphans, and they learnt their trade and art through the school and Edward. They volunteer to give back to the kids in hopes that the kids get the same chance in life that they got,” Richards said.
Since its debut last week, four of the seven students' artworks have been sold. Kevin Direllanang, an aspiring artist, is among those whose art-piece sold on opening night. The artwork showcases his admiration for felines.
“I’m happy – it was quite a shock. I thought it would stay on the walls for two or maybe three days; the first day it was sold. It was amazing,” Direllanang said.
The 21-year-old Little Artist School graduate and in-training mentor from Yeoville, Johannesburg, says he began attending the art school in grade 9 but had to stop when they moved to a new location.
“Walking from Braamfontein to Yeoville is a distance, so I had to stop attending regularly but I kept visiting the school. After high school, I took it seriously and started taking steps towards my career,” said Direllanang,
“Being a mentor is quite a blessing; my heart is for the kids and pushing them to achieve their dreams. I would love to have a solo exhibition and go abroad.
“We invited the students to view their pieces on the morning of the opening show. They all ran and stood in front of their pieces; posing as they were having their photos taken. High-fiving the peers whose pieces were sold. It was great for them to see the process of their artwork being hung up and bought.”
