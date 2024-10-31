Why the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are Samsung’s best foldables yet

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on the Galaxy Z Series. Travelling abroad? The Interpreter feature is a game-changer. Just point your camera at a menu or a street sign, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will translate the text in real time, making your travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.

The Galaxy AI Interpreter feature can also translate live conversations, using either dual screen or listening mode for easy understanding. So whether you’re having a one-on-one chat or listening to a lecture, there’ll be no more fumbling with translation apps or struggling to communicate; the world is now at your fingertips.

These are just some of the ways the new Galaxy Z Series foldables harness the power of Galaxy AI to make your life easier. But this range of smartphones is not just about innovation; it’s about aesthetic appeal and durability too.

Sleek design and impressive durability

With a sleek design featuring a straight edge and symmetrical construction, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Series smartphones yet.

The new cover screen ratio on the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a more natural “bar-type” viewing experience and better grip when folded, making it comfortable to use and carry. The option to use an S Pen gives you quick access to new Smart Select and Sketch to Image features, ensuring fast and easy drawing, writing and translating.

Its impressive features and collaborations with top game developers also make the Galaxy Z Fold6 a gaming powerhouse. You can game harder and longer thanks to its powerful 4,400mAh battery, while its large 7.6″ screen offers up to 2,600 nit brightness for vivid graphics (supported by ray tracing) providing a more immersive gaming experience.