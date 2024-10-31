Why the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are Samsung’s best foldables yet
From seamless searches to live translations, these smartphones make the most of Galaxy AI to elevate everyday moments
The mobile industry is evolving rapidly, introducing new trends and technologies that shape our lives — and Samsung is leading the way. The brand has redefined what’s possible from a smartphone by pioneering the foldables category.
The Galaxy Z Series, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, are Samsung’s best foldables yet. They’re packed with Galaxy AI-powered features designed to enhance your everyday interactions — turning ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.
With powerful on-device and cloud-based AI, these foldable smartphones allow you to enjoy intuitive experiences that’ll transform how you work, create and stay entertained, while providing you with the peace of mind that your personal information is kept secure.
Take the seamless searching experience offered by the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, for instance. Imagine you’re at a cafe, enjoying your favourite drink, and you spot an interesting book on a nearby table. With the Circle to Search feature, you can simply take a picture of the book cover, circle it on your screen, and your Galaxy Z Series smartphone will instantly fetch the relevant information, reviews and even details of nearby bookstores that sell it. It’s a feature that brings a new level of convenience, allowing you to explore and connect with your surroundings effortlessly.
Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on the Galaxy Z Series. Travelling abroad? The Interpreter feature is a game-changer. Just point your camera at a menu or a street sign, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will translate the text in real time, making your travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.
The Galaxy AI Interpreter feature can also translate live conversations, using either dual screen or listening mode for easy understanding. So whether you’re having a one-on-one chat or listening to a lecture, there’ll be no more fumbling with translation apps or struggling to communicate; the world is now at your fingertips.
These are just some of the ways the new Galaxy Z Series foldables harness the power of Galaxy AI to make your life easier. But this range of smartphones is not just about innovation; it’s about aesthetic appeal and durability too.
Sleek design and impressive durability
With a sleek design featuring a straight edge and symmetrical construction, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Series smartphones yet.
The new cover screen ratio on the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a more natural “bar-type” viewing experience and better grip when folded, making it comfortable to use and carry. The option to use an S Pen gives you quick access to new Smart Select and Sketch to Image features, ensuring fast and easy drawing, writing and translating.
Its impressive features and collaborations with top game developers also make the Galaxy Z Fold6 a gaming powerhouse. You can game harder and longer thanks to its powerful 4,400mAh battery, while its large 7.6″ screen offers up to 2,600 nit brightness for vivid graphics (supported by ray tracing) providing a more immersive gaming experience.
When it comes to durability, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 are once again the toughest Galaxy Z Series smartphones yet.
With an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, these devices are built to withstand the rigours of daily life. They’re equipped with a dual rail hinge and strengthened folding edge for enhanced resistance to physical impact. Plus the improved layers on the main screens help minimise the visibility of the crease, ensuring a smoother visual experience.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.