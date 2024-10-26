Billy Porter joins forces with Bonang and Nomzamo Mbatha for Earthshot in Cape Town

Pose actor Billy Porter will team up with SA media personality Bonang Matheba in hosting the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, founded by Prince William, in Cape Town on November 6.

Shaka iLembe star Nomzamo Mbatha will in addition host Earthshot Week (November 4 -7), which will included a number of thought leadership events and dialogues featuring Earthshot Prize finalists (past and current) and other influential environmental voices.

Mbatha will share the honour with Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.

“It’s an honour to co-host this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and help to celebrate this year’s inspiring innovators working to create a better future for everyone. I’m so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can’t wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms,” said Porter.

Matheba added: “I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world.”