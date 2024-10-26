Billy Porter joins forces with Bonang and Nomzamo Mbatha for Earthshot in Cape Town
Heidi Klum, Tobe Nwigwe and Winnie Harlow to attend
Pose actor Billy Porter will team up with SA media personality Bonang Matheba in hosting the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, founded by Prince William, in Cape Town on November 6.
Shaka iLembe star Nomzamo Mbatha will in addition host Earthshot Week (November 4 -7), which will included a number of thought leadership events and dialogues featuring Earthshot Prize finalists (past and current) and other influential environmental voices.
Mbatha will share the honour with Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.
“It’s an honour to co-host this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and help to celebrate this year’s inspiring innovators working to create a better future for everyone. I’m so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can’t wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms,” said Porter.
Matheba added: “I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world.”
Supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow will also be in attendance joined by The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev plus actor and musician Tobe Nwigwe. Musical acts featured on the line-up include Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Lebo M, Ndlovu Youth Choir and Uncle Waffles.
The 15 Earthshot Prize finalists from around the world have zoomed in on the growth of inspiring climate innovations and coming up with the best environmental solutions in Africa.
To help grow and speed up their solution, five of the 2024 Earthshot Prize innovators will each win £1 million award. These five innovator will be categorised as Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.
The Earthshot Prize Awards will air on 50 platform across the continent.
Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and SA TV star Nomuzi Mabena will host a special green carpet pre-show.
“I can’t wait to once again be part of Earthshot Week, this time as host and an Earthshot Global ambassador. The Earthshot Prize continues to bring its message of urgent optimism to a global audience and reminds us all, especially young people, that we can be part of creating a healthier, more prosperous future for our communities,” said Mbatha.
“There are so many inspiring Earthshot innovators who are dedicating their lives to repairing our planet, and I can’t wait to help share their stories.”