*Kumalo was a guest of Legacy Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Volkswagen
A luxurious expedition at Elephant Point
Even an unwanted house guest couldn't ruin the safari experience
There is nothing more terrorising for a city girl than rubbing shoulders with a house lizard, I learnt the hard way on my exotic safari experience.
My mid-week “sho't left” at Elephant Point Luxury Resort in the Kruger National Park offered a great taste of adventure, elephants in the driveway and an uninvited house guest.
Here is how it started...
I had manifested the jackpot of all safari getaways, and two weeks later, my e-mail browser history answered my wish list. Before I knew it, I was reclining in the spacious premium R-line Volkswagen Touareg and being whisked off to Elephant Point Luxury Resort.
The motorcade swerved along mountain cliffs, zooming past scenic views of Mpumalanga’s countryside. At this juncture of the road trip, we were asked the terrifying question: “Choose your entrées”. With the choice between a juicy beef fillet served with rich wine reduction or a crocodile tail with a light citrus glaze, our tastebuds were salivating with wonder.
Five hours later, we make landfall at Elephant Point. A stone's throw away from the Kruger Gate, the resort spectacularly embeds itself along the Sabie riverbed.
The resort is demarcated into three enclosures or “pods” bounded by electric fencing and automated gates. Between the pods are open corridors that allow the Kruger wildlife to roam freely as guests travel between the pods.
With Nick Plewman's architectural craftsmanship, the Lamula guest lodge sits immaculate in its picturesque surroundings. Lucky me, I get to call it home for the next two days. Upon entry, the magnificent cobblestone wall feature leads into the solid wood pivot door, which flings open to an uninterrupted view of the river and the Kruger.
The smart use of natural timber, bamboo and wood lifts the space to a luxe bush opulence. Moody light fixtures and faucets add an elegant richness accented with modern finishes and top-of-the-range electric gadgets.
The four-bedroom house only has the main bedroom in the main house. The outdoors mirror the interiors with a central cooling courtyard garden and stunning water feature, connecting the outdoor rooms to the main house. I died and went to content heaven when I stepped into the main bathroom suite; an open shower with a private outdoor shower and bathtub beckoning my name.
All guest houses come standard with pleasantries such as a swimming pool, air-conditioning, fire pit, Wi-fi connectivity and viewing deck.
“It’s giving Sandton, but make it safari,” I kept saying to my fellow travellers as we prepared for the much-anticipated crocodile fillet dinner.
After a glass of sunset champers by the fire pit and an envious house tour of the Indiana Jones-inspired Numbu Kruger lodge, dinner was served. The croc fillet tasted like a meaty fish steak. Private chef Andries Ruthven’s culinary skillset was impressive, but Mr Croc paired with the sharp citrus flavour in the sauce did not go well with the group. After a few scrapping off the steak, I cleaned my plate.
Enters the unwanted house guest. Camouflaged in the walls with spotted details running along its back, the house lizard slithered through the door taking refuge by the umbrella basket. My second encounter was in the kitchen as I opened the cupboard door. Screaming, I leapt to one side of the kitchen and God’s creature took its corner. Armed with a broom and a smartphone camera (I needed proof) ready to sweep the crawling creature out the door, it quickly vanished into the courtyard.
Our early morning call-time for the safari drive was upset by the persisting cloudy weather when we arrived at the resort. Our tour guide, Romeo, tried his best to engage the freezing and sleepy guests with little success. My heart was set on taking a soak in the bathtub, and oh yes, I was in safari heaven when it came to fulfillment. I spent the remainder of the afternoon taking self-care content, house tours of the other lodges and fire pit dinners at the Boma restaurant.
All the bespoke guest lodges come with housekeeping services with private cheffing and spa services at your convenience.
The Legacy Hotels and Resorts’ ambitious Elephant Point River hotel suites will bring an additional 35 suites to the resort and are set to be completed next October.
Hands down the greatest flex is the wildlife and the thrill of having them right at your doorstep. Arriving late for dinner because a herd of elephants was on the road was an awesome excuse I’ll probably never use again.
*Kumalo was a guest of Legacy Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Volkswagen
