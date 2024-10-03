FREE TO READ | How corporates are using their social impact to address societal issues

The current political scenario in our country, unprecedented and historic as it is, offers all of us an opportunity to reflect on how we do things.

This Government of National Unity is different from the one led by Nelson Mandela in 1994. Mandela’s party, the African National Congress, had an overwhelming majority and invited others to rule with them. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC lost its majority in the May elections and was forced to look at alternative ways of governing.

But every challenge presents an opportunity.

In his Opening of Parliament Address on 18 July 2024, Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We are reminded on this day that we have a responsibility to each other; and that our wellbeing and our happiness cannot be separated from those of our fellow woman and man.

“The Government of National Unity has resolved to dedicate the next ‑ five years to actions that will advance three strategic priorities. Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation. Secondly, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living. Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.”

Corporates have an opportunity to reflect on how aligned their social impact plans are with the plans of government and whether they are helping to alleviate the major challenges in our society.

This will ensure that their spend has the best possible return on investment from a social impact point of view.

In this publication, we look at what some corporates are doing in key areas such as education, health and job creation. We hope you enjoy the read.

Ryland Fisher, editor

