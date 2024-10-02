WEDDING | A Mxit love affair

Bonafide high school sweethearts TK and Nthabiseng Maubane sealed the deal after 16 amazing years together.
THE MEETING
Nthabiseng: We met in 2008 at the October festival held for several high schools in the area. We were both in grade 10, at different schools. I had met TK before but my attention wasn’t on him. It was only when we met the second time that I started developing an interest.
TK: l was quite familiar with Nthabiseng’s best friend. Nthabiseng caught my eye the more I spent time with her and her best friend. I eventually got her numbers and we started speaking on Mxit [instant messaging application]. At first, she wasn’t giving me the time or the day but as we kept chatting, she warmed up to me. We continued to chat with each other for two years and in matric, we then decided to be each other’s matric farewell date. We went to Nthabiseng’s one in May and mine later that year. Things only got official after Nthabiseng’s matric dance on May 22.
THE DATING LIFE
TK: Fortunately for us, we went to the same tertiary institution [University of Pretoria] after matric and we studied the same thing. This allowed us to spend more time together on campus. Whenever I was dribbled by an equation I’d ask her. Everything about our dating life was pretty smooth. We were usually at the library studying.
Nthabiseng: He was quite the charmer and he did all he could to sweep me off my feet even though we were both in tertiary.
THE LIGHTBULB MOVEMENT
Nthabiseng: In 2018, TK and I took a two-year break from each other because I got a job in America. The long distance between us took a toll hence we saw it fit to take a break from our relationship. Fortunately, we didn’t stop talking even during our breakup. When I came back to SA in early 2021, we started hanging out with each other and somehow it reignited the feelings we had for each other. In our early 20s, we’d always speak about getting married and because of the way he loved me, I just knew earlier on that he was the one.
TK: I was quite happy when she came back from America. I wouldn’t say I had that moment where I felt that she was the one, it was a gradual process that only got confirmed when she came back to SA and we got back together. This is when I knew she was the one.
WEDDING | A Mxit love affair
This is TK and Nthabiseng Maubane's love story
THE PROPOSAL
Nthabiseng: In 2022, he took me out on a date to a comedy show and while we were inside the car at the parking lot busy chatting and recapping about the night we had, somehow our conversation started getting serious. It was too serious to a point that my initial answer wasn’t “yes” when he proposed. We then spoke about it further and what our expectations are, and that’s when I gave in to being his wife.
TK: Nthabiseng’s initial answer was based from the extensive history we had. I had been planning to propose to her for a while prior to that time. I was in my head about it a lot and to me proposing at the parking lot after a light-hearted comedy night was the opportune moment.
LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS
Nthabiseng: The negotiations took place in January this year. They were quick and easy because our families agreed and didn’t take time. TK wasn’t allowed to come during the proceedings and after both families were happy with the agreement, that’s when I only got to see him that day.
THREE WEDDINGS
Nthabiseng: We chose to get married on a day that reflects and honours our official dating day which is May 22. We had a small ceremony with friends and family at my home in Pretoria. Our families felt that our intimate wedding wasn’t enough, so they advised we host a white wedding at Monte de Dios wedding venue in Pretoria East for our extended friends and family, which we held on May 25. The following day on the 26th, we then held our traditional ceremony where I was welcomed into his family.
TK: All these three weddings were the highlight of the love we have for each other. Things went perfectly and according to plan that weekend. It was one of the happiest days of my life. My wife looked gorgeous, our friends and families had the time of their lives, even the impromptu vows we said to each others at the alter were just perfect. We told the pastor that we didn’t want to say our own vows but he made us speak from the heart and somehow it turned out to be the best moment from that weekend.
THE DRESS
Nthabiseng: I’m pretty much a simple girl. I didn’t want too many things on all three of my dresses. For the white wedding gown, I chose a basic design that Alvada Creations turned into a beautiful piece of art.
THE SUIT
TK: My suit was pretty simple. Nothing was tailor made on it. We agreed to wear white sneakers at all three of our weddings which I found was pretty cool.
