WEDDING | Clash of the cultures

Celebrating a fusion of love and heritage with Kgaugelo Masweneng and Lindokuhle Gumede’s modern multicultural nuptials.

The meeting

Kgaugelo: In April 2017, I was going through the most horrific heartbreak. I was accompanying my friend to a graduation but, due to limited space at the venue, decided to meet up with a friend at Campus Square [in Auckland Park, Joburg]. There was this guy who looked gentle and kind who knew my friend.

He made me feel at ease and I was happy to talk to him. We were there from 5pm to 11pm, just talking. We shared our first kiss that night and exchanged numbers.

Lindokuhle: I had made plans to have dinner with our mutual friend at The Dros at Campus Square. At the time I was single and sussing out the scene. I joined them at their table. She had short hair and bright red lipstick, and I was immediately attracted to her. The friend left us on our own for the longest time and during our time together something clicked.

She was authentic, fearless, and spoke her mind — a match made in heaven. The next day, when I drove down to Durban to meet my brothers, I showed them photos of her and told them she is the one.