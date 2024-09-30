The guy’s guide to balding

Truth: Wearing hats or helmets does not directly cause balding. However, tight or ill-fitting hats can contribute to hair loss by causing traction alopecia.Myth: Balding is caused by frequent hair washing.

Truth: Washing your hair frequently does not cause hair loss. In fact, maintaining good hygiene can promote healthy hair growth. Also, refrain from using shampoos that contain sulphates.

Myth: Balding is inherited from the mother’s side. Truth: While genetics play a significant role in balding, it is not solely passed down from the mother’s side. Balding can be inherited from both parents.

Myth: Only men experience balding. Truth: While it is more common in men, women can also experience balding or thinning hair owing to various factors, such as hormonal imbalances, stress, and genetics.

Myth: Hair loss is always permanent. Truth: Hair loss can be temporary or permanent, depending on the cause. Some types of hair loss, such as telogen effluvium, or an inflamed scalp, can be reversed with proper treatment.

Are there cases where balding can be prevented? Preventing balding entirely is challenging, especially when it is driven by genetic and hormonal factors. However, several strategies and treatments can slow down hair loss and, in some cases, regrow hair.

Medication: Minoxidil (Rogaine) is a scheduled product that is suitable for both men and women. Finasteride (Propecia) is a prescription oral medication for men that reduces DHT levels. It is not recommended for women, especially those who are pregnant or may become pregnant.

Lifestyle change: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, vitamin D, biotin, Vitamin B12, and zinc, can support hair health. Chronic stress can contribute to hair loss, so techniques such as meditation, exercise, and sufficient sleep can help manage stress levels. Avoiding harmful hair practice by limiting the use of heat-styling tools, harsh chemicals, and tight hairstyles can prevent hair damage and breakage. Avoid hair products that contain sulphates.

Medical aesthetic treatments: Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy involves injecting the patient’s own platelet-rich plasma into the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Low-Level Laser Therapy uses laser devices to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.

Hair transplants: Follicular Unit Transplantation involves removing a strip of scalp and transplanting hair follicles to the thinning areas. Follicular Unit Extraction involves extracting individual hair follicles and transplanting them. Regular scalp care: Maintaining scalp health by regularly cleansing and massaging the scalp can improve blood circulation and follicle health.

Early intervention: Consulting a dermatologist or a medical aesthetic practitioner for early diagnosis and treatment can be more effective. A medical practitioner can recommend a tailored treatment plan based on the type and cause of hair loss.

Medicinal triggers: Avoid triggers such as medications like cortisone that can cause hair loss.

What are the latest treatments that can be useful in combatting balding?

Injectables and scalp-topical applications that contain hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and niacinamide (vitamin B3).