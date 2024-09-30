Hanging out with Ntate Stunna

The Lesotho-born rapper Ntate Stunna has teamed up with Castle Milk Stout, aka Inkunzi Emnyama, for the AfriKaraoke campaign, fusing music, heritage, and culture.

My fave African artists

I’m an avid lover of Ntate Budaza [Mapefane] music. He used to sing jazz, but in Sesotho. I also love Tsepo Tshola. I don’t have specific songs of theirs I like, but these two men have a plethora of classics from the catalogues.

I believe songs like Go Lokile will become cultural songs in the next 20 years — even though they are already sung at gatherings, people will adopt them more in the future. I love Stimela (his 2022 hit with 2Point1 and Nthabi Sings) — it’s one of the songs that showed me that you could go platinum by just singing in your own language.

Go-to African meals

My top choice is dumpling and tripe. This is a meal I usually have when I’m in Joburg. I only eat traditional food; burgers are not my thing. My next-favourite meal is sour milk with pap or dumpling. Another favourite is skopo [cow, goat or sheep’s head] with pap.