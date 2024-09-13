Smartphone cameras just got more awesome with the Galaxy A series

With the turn of the millennium, the first commercial camera phone hit the market when the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210 was released in May 1999. Samsung’s first camera phone, the SCH-V200, released in 2000.

Fast forward to a quarter of a century later and the camera phone has seen a plethora of advancements to what it is today. Samsung has remained a leader by making the best of mobile innovations advancing the camera phone segment.

We now live in an era where every moment is a potential memory and social media serves as our digital canvas, and for that reason, an excellent camera is a necessity on a smartphone. One of the best ways to capture those memorable moments and masterpieces is with the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G.

More than just smartphones, the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are powerful tools for capturing life's precious moments in stunning detail. Equipped with advanced camera systems, these devices cater to photography buffs and social media enthusiasts alike.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

The Galaxy A55 5G sets the bar high with its advanced camera system. Featuring a big pixel camera, it excels in lowlight conditions, delivering bright, sharp and accurate colours with minimal noise — a true feat in “nightography”.