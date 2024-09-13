Smartphone cameras just got more awesome with the Galaxy A series
Equipped with advanced camera systems, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G cater to photography buffs and social media enthusiasts alike
With the turn of the millennium, the first commercial camera phone hit the market when the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210 was released in May 1999. Samsung’s first camera phone, the SCH-V200, released in 2000.
Fast forward to a quarter of a century later and the camera phone has seen a plethora of advancements to what it is today. Samsung has remained a leader by making the best of mobile innovations advancing the camera phone segment.
We now live in an era where every moment is a potential memory and social media serves as our digital canvas, and for that reason, an excellent camera is a necessity on a smartphone. One of the best ways to capture those memorable moments and masterpieces is with the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G.
More than just smartphones, the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are powerful tools for capturing life's precious moments in stunning detail. Equipped with advanced camera systems, these devices cater to photography buffs and social media enthusiasts alike.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
The Galaxy A55 5G sets the bar high with its advanced camera system. Featuring a big pixel camera, it excels in lowlight conditions, delivering bright, sharp and accurate colours with minimal noise — a true feat in “nightography”.
When it comes to capturing life's moments on the go, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G's camera is a game-changer. From backstage shenanigans to onstage energy, it never misses a beatKamo Mphela, Amapiano sensation and Galaxy A Series brand partner
Equipped with a stunning 50MP high-resolution wide-angle camera, it captures every intricate detail and dynamic colour, ensuring all your moments are share worthy. The 32MP Selfie camera offers high-quality self-portraits with customisable tones and precise bokeh effects, perfect for social media enthusiasts.
With super High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, videos shine in any lighting condition, boasting optimised colour and contrast, while Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Video Digital Image Stabilisation (VDIS) ensure smooth 4K recording.
And with Edit Suggestion, elevating your photos is as simple as a touch of a button, allowing for creative mash-ups and fun editing.
Amapiano sensation and Galaxy A Series brand partner, Kamo Mphela, shared her experience with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G's camera: “When it comes to capturing life's moments on the go, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G's camera is a game-changer. From backstage shenanigans to onstage energy, it never misses a beat. With its advanced features and stunning image quality, it's become an essential part of my creative process, helping me share my journey with my fans in the best possible way.”
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
The Galaxy A35 5G impresses with its 50MP high-resolution wide-angle camera, delivering vivid colours and stunning details that are awe-inspiring. Its improved neural processing unit and enhanced sensor ensure clarity and detail even in the darkest of settings, making lowlight photography a breeze.
With Edit Suggestions like Background blur and Remaster, users can enhance their images effortlessly. Super HDR technology ensures rich colours and clear videos in any lighting condition, complemented by OIS and VDIS for smooth and steady footage on the go.
Together the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G represent the next generation of awesome smartphone photography. Visit the Samsung website for more information or to order your new device today.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.