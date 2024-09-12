SMag's cover stars share how TikTok has changed their lives

If you are someone who spends most of their time on TikTok scrolling through content, there is nowhere you have not discovered the diverse mix of creators fronting SMag’s latest digital cover.
With hundreds of likes and thousands of followers (and counting), TikTok has changed the regular lives of Grace Mondlana, Atlegang Songo, David Nkoane and Happiness Dhladhla into phenomenal social media superstars.
TikTok has helped these creators break traditional barriers, opening many to a new world of success. Nobody best captures this than the four cover stars, proving that TikTok search could lead to life-changing discoveries – whether it’s raw self-expression, heartwarming humour, inspirational stories or learning opportunities.
David Nkoane
How has TikTok influenced your journey of creativity and self-discovery?
I’m closer to my family (Mzansi’s Greatest Family on social media). I get to shoot videos with them and have fun. I’m more at home than anywhere else. Before TikTok, I used to work in Mahikeng and my family lived in Pretoria, I’d only see them on weekends. Sometimes we’d be bored at home with nothing to do but since posting our videos, we’ve managed to find fun in anything we do as long as we do it as a family.
What have you discovered about yourself that affected your life/career?
I’ve discovered that I can adapt to a lot of things. For example, I’m not a good dancer, being from a radio background (Tazman Matasatasa on Motsweding FM) – we DJs can’t dance but doing all those TikTok videos has shown me how cool I am when I dance as long as there is someone there to teach me. I’ve also learnt that I have creative juices to think of ways to keep our followers tuned to our content.
How does it feel to share your family with the world?
It’s quite amazing to be seen as a proud family and getting messages from our followers saying that I inspire them makes me feel so good. These men would tell me how I make them see how amazing it can be to be a family man.
Is there an age limit to TikTok?
There is no age limit to TikTok. We all have our different abilities, but I believe the Gen Zers can learn from the older TikTokers. TikTok is an instrument that cuts the gap between parents and children, and once we see it as that, we will all be able to enjoy each other’s content without any issues.
SMag's cover stars share how TikTok has changed their lives
Social media stars detail how new-found fame impacts their everyday life
Grace Mondlana
What have you discovered about yourself that affected your life/career?
Having monetised from the platform, I have a car and apartment at 23. This was a goal of mine and I’m glad I managed to attain it because of the platform. I’m a teacher by profession now. I graduated in May. I went into teaching for money-related reasons. Being on TikTok gave me creative freedom and has allowed me to collaborate with brands which has amplified my voice even more.
How has engaging with TikTok's community contributed to your exploration of personal development?
When I was young, I used to box myself and not think I could be someone people can learn from. Since being on the platform, I realised that my voice is powerful and makes a difference to others. My content is extraordinary.
From #BookTok to #TravelTok, which TikTok #tag resonates most with you?
#CleanTok is where I’m always at. It’s always satisfying to watch such content. I also get content ideas and it helps to know the best way to entertain your audience.
How do you decide which aspects of your life to share on TikTok?
My content is based on my real life, what everyone does, we all cook and clean. Sharing my space with people wasn’t an issue because I live with myself. What people don’t know is that I’m in a relationship and that’s something I won’t share with the public. Imagine me kissing him and I share. Watching a movie with him and I share. No, I can’t be doing that. I believe some things should be private.
Happiness Dhladhla
How has TikTok influenced your journey of creativity and self-discovery?
I can edit and shoot different angles. I also love that I can be myself without feeling like I’m being judged. When I was invited to a TikTok event as a guest in April last year, I was happy to be noticed and seen, and counted among the best content creators in the game.
What message do you hope to convey/share with your ever-growing community?
It’s important to be content with what they have. With my kasi content, people need to see that they don’t need to be hard on themselves. To enjoy whatever content they are doing and to enjoy it as best as they can.
When did you realise your content was making an impact on your audience?
When I shared that I lost a job and my neighbours helped me pick myself up for three months. They gave me donations so that I could continue pushing my content and shoot more videos.
What advice would you give to someone who is starting on TikTok?
Take it easy. Create what you love and don’t copy what someone is doing. Find what makes you unique.
Read about Songo in the Heritage issue of SMag, out next Friday.
