Samsung Galaxy S24 series uses AI to make travel easier and more enjoyable

Travelling is often filled with unexpected challenges and complexities, but it just got easier. Having a smartphone from the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, powered by Galaxy AI, is like having a personal travel guide in your pocket making the experience smoother and more accessible than ever.

Here are all the ways you can use the AI-powered features of the Galaxy S24 series — comprising the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 — to ease your journey at every step:

Planning your trip

Considering a getaway, but not sure about the destination? AI can help eliminate travel indecision and help answer the question: where should I go?