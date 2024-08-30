Samsung Galaxy S24 series uses AI to make travel easier and more enjoyable
From planning your trip to bridging language barriers, these smartphones’ AI-powered features can ease your journey at every step
Travelling is often filled with unexpected challenges and complexities, but it just got easier. Having a smartphone from the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, powered by Galaxy AI, is like having a personal travel guide in your pocket making the experience smoother and more accessible than ever.
Here are all the ways you can use the AI-powered features of the Galaxy S24 series — comprising the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 — to ease your journey at every step:
Planning your trip
Considering a getaway, but not sure about the destination? AI can help eliminate travel indecision and help answer the question: where should I go?
As you scroll through your social media, for example, you see a lot of your connections posting pictures of their own adventures. Some grab your attention, and a few are so striking you can’t help but imagine yourself there. One specific picture has this majestic view in a place you don’t know, but feel you simply have to go there. Rather than switching apps to learn more, you use the Galaxy S24 series' Circle to Search with Google feature, which lets you act on inspiration the moment it strikes.
You press and hold the Home button to activate the feature. The new experience, which brings Google’s latest AI capabilities to Galaxy users, allows you to search what’s displayed on your screen including images, videos or text. With your finger (or Samsung S Pen if you've got a Galaxy S24 Ultra), you can simply draw a circle around what you’re curious about — in this case, a social media post — and Circle to Search quickly pulls up relevant information, such as details about the destination pictured.
For certain searches, this feature also allows you to get AI-powered overviews so you can more easily understand concepts, ideas or topics from helpful information pulled together from across the web. In this way, well ahead of your travels, AI adds a new dimension of preparation, helping you follow your curiosity with confidence.
Bridging language barriers
So you’ve picked a destination on your bucket list, Paris, travelled and landed safely in France's capital city. Settling into your hotel, you’re keen to meet people and get all the hot tips on where to eat and what to see. But while the trip is an exciting experience, it can be overwhelming if you don’t speak Francais.
In the hotel’s lounge area, you use the Galaxy S24 series' Interpreter feature to sidestep the language differences and converse with the locals in real time and in person, asking them for site-seeing recommendations with a local spin. On one side of the screen is the translated audio text of the person you’re speaking to, and on the other side is your part of the conversation translated for them.
Having made plans to meet up with some acquaintances later for dinner, you use Chat Assist’s Message Translate feature to stay in touch. By combining Message Translate with Chat Assist’s Writing Style tool, you can automatically adjust your messages to make sure you’re using a friendly tone instead of an unintentionally stilted, formal one.
Thanks to mobile AI, you can make travel a more social experience, forging connections across language barriers in the moment — voilà!
Even the best planned vacations encounter hiccups, but with mobile AI, you’re prepared.
If you realise you booked your Eiffel Tower tour and Louvre Museum visit tickets for the wrong day, for example, you can call the ticket office with the peace of mind of knowing you don’t need to speak French.
Supported in 13 languages at launch, Live Translate takes the stress out of problem-solving in a different language. The Galaxy S24 series is the first to offer real-time, two-way call translation within its native call app. When you phone the ticket office, the call app offers you an option to launch Live Translate, which provides both text and audio translations instantly.
The feature also works for the person on the other end of the line, regardless of whether they’re using a Galaxy device, allowing you to rebook your ticket as easily as you would at home.
Creating great memories
Before long, you’re enjoying one last piece of French chocolate at Charles de Gaulle Airport, reflecting on your all-too-brief weekend in the City of Lights.
You want to send your acquaintances a group photo of you all in front of the Eiffel Tower, but the well-meaning passer-by who took it got the composition slightly wrong. The Eiffel Tower is tilting at an angle, and your group is off to the right instead of in the centre. With Galaxy S24 series' Generative Edit feature, you can go beyond the boundaries of photography and correct these issues in a couple of taps.
When you rotate the image to straighten up France’s most iconic structure, Generative Edit fills in the newly created blanks in the corners using intelligent outpainting technology to extend what’s already there, with no cropping required. As for you and your buddies, simply select them with your finger, move them to the centre and let Generative Edit’s inpainting capabilities fill in the blank space.
With a smartphone from the Galaxy S24 series at your side, mobile AI will change more than the logistics of travel. It will also change your travel experience in profound ways, encouraging a sense of discovery, emboldening more meaningful interaction with locals and making the world feel grander, but at the same time, more accessible than ever.
Order your new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 online from the Samsung website now.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.