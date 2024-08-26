Hanging out with Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Mpumelelo Mhlongo is a 30-year-old record-holding sprinter and long-jump Paralympics champion who competes for more than just gold.

The place that made me

I grew up in a smaller township next to Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal. A large part of that township had the African mentality that it takes a village to raise a child — that everyone contributes to that child’s success, whether it is the talent they cultivate or ensuring that they have the best opportunities to be successful. That has been a major influence in my upbringing and is what I am trying to do in the sporting world.

Preparing for the Paralympics

Our process leading up to Paris is different to when we went to Brazil in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, as well as all the world championships in between, because we have learnt a lot. The daily procedure is thinking how we can make every day count more towards the community that we serve, instead of thinking how we need to be in world-record shape for Paris or get a gold medal.

A big part of our journey is making small contributions to the community that have led us to this international stage. That means letting a lot more people join our training sessions, giving a lot more advice, and sharing secrets from our coaches so that we can have a lot more people becoming better at their craft, which pushes us to perform at a level we are not expecting.

You are only winning if everyone else wins

In Kobe, Japan, many of our competitors asked what our secret was and the answer is that we put our heads down and work hard, especially when nobody’s looking. We helped them analyse their races and gave them suggestions on how to improve.

My coach also often has training sessions with my competitors and asks them if they have applied certain methods because when you have a sporting community that is thriving and performing at their best possible level, that is when you want to be winning.