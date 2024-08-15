Zimbabwean artist Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude's artwork depicting the hope of his fellow countrymen has won him a sought-after top prize.
The 34-year-old artist’s visual manifesto is a rich illustration of the country’s political upheaval and relentless pursuit of a better life.
For this artistic juxtaposition, Nyaude has scooped the FNB Art Prize 2024. Art enthusiasts and devotees came out to celebrate with him in an intimate gathering at the Shortmarket Club restaurant at Oxford Parks, Rosebank, last week.
After the short formal proceedings, the harvest table with delicious selections kept guests huddled in pockets of conversation around the restaurant – with evening traffic and the bustling nature of Oxford Road as a backdrop.
Along with the handsome prize money and a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Art Gallery in 2025, Nyaude will showcase his prized art pieces at the prestigious FNB Art Joburg next month.
He follows in the footsteps of past winners Lindokuhle Sobekwa, Dada Khanyisa, Wycliffe Mundopa, Lady Skollie, Bronwyn Katz and Haroon Gunn-Salie.
Kim Kandan (FNB Art Joburg representative), Lezanne Viviers (collector, creative director and founder of Viviers) and Mfundi Vundla (collector, veteran film and television producer) were on the jury for the 2024 FNB Art Prize.
“There is a compelling balance between hope and political resistance in Gresham’s work,” the jury said in a joint statement.
“His adept use of satire allows him to navigate and illuminate complex, often contentious, topics with a nuanced approach that invites viewers to engage critically.
“Additionally, his commitment to the medium is evident in his technique and his sophisticated use of colour. This control over brushwork not only showcases his technical skills but also enhances the expressive power of his work.”
Illustrations of life in Zim wins Nyaude first award
Artist scooped the FNB Art Prize 2024 for the artwork
Image: Supplied,
Zimbabwean artist Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude's artwork depicting the hope of his fellow countrymen has won him a sought-after top prize.
The 34-year-old artist’s visual manifesto is a rich illustration of the country’s political upheaval and relentless pursuit of a better life.
For this artistic juxtaposition, Nyaude has scooped the FNB Art Prize 2024. Art enthusiasts and devotees came out to celebrate with him in an intimate gathering at the Shortmarket Club restaurant at Oxford Parks, Rosebank, last week.
After the short formal proceedings, the harvest table with delicious selections kept guests huddled in pockets of conversation around the restaurant – with evening traffic and the bustling nature of Oxford Road as a backdrop.
Along with the handsome prize money and a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Art Gallery in 2025, Nyaude will showcase his prized art pieces at the prestigious FNB Art Joburg next month.
He follows in the footsteps of past winners Lindokuhle Sobekwa, Dada Khanyisa, Wycliffe Mundopa, Lady Skollie, Bronwyn Katz and Haroon Gunn-Salie.
Kim Kandan (FNB Art Joburg representative), Lezanne Viviers (collector, creative director and founder of Viviers) and Mfundi Vundla (collector, veteran film and television producer) were on the jury for the 2024 FNB Art Prize.
“There is a compelling balance between hope and political resistance in Gresham’s work,” the jury said in a joint statement.
“His adept use of satire allows him to navigate and illuminate complex, often contentious, topics with a nuanced approach that invites viewers to engage critically.
“Additionally, his commitment to the medium is evident in his technique and his sophisticated use of colour. This control over brushwork not only showcases his technical skills but also enhances the expressive power of his work.”
Image: Supplied.
Now in its 14th year, the annual event is a euphoric experience of visually satisfying artwork coupled with rich emotive conversations and shoulder-rubbing with local plus international collectors, artists and dreamers alike.
“It feels amazing,” says Nyaude.
“This is my first art award. I’ve done many solo exhibitions globally, but never an award, so this is a big moment for me.”
“I was born in Mbare, Harare, and my father was an illustrator, but he was never a professional artist. My family is artistically gifted also, so I just thought art was a way of life. I didn’t know that it was a gift and talent.”
Nyaude studied at the Zimbabwe National Art Gallery workshop in his earlier years. He has since become an internationally recognised artist.
His artwork has been exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden (Macaal), Rubell Family Collection, personal collection and private collections.
Now, he has residences in the First Floor Gallery in Harare and Vanguard Gallery in Shanghai, China.
His artwork is inspired by his devotion to reflecting the aspirations and intricacies of city life and its citizens.
“I grew up in Harare, which is smaller than Johannesburg but has that concrete jungle. There is always this street energy and often that is represented in the slang version of the language. Language inspires me and I find joy in playing with it,” he says.
Etched in every vibrant brushstroke and charcoal sketch impression, Nyaude’s artwork spans more than 16 years.
“In 2018, I did a collection inspired by a Shona proverb that when translated says that a person's smile can deceive you. When you meet someone, they have this layer that they wear but there are inner issues. This describes the current state of Zimbabwe, where most of the people walk around with this cool smiley face but they are going through deep issues,” he says.
“I looked at the concept on all dimensions, dissecting the slang and original versions of proverbs before painting it on a canvas.
“The mediums I use for my artwork are mostly oils and sometimes charcoal and spray paint. Now I incorporate drawings and paintings in my work. Most painters sketch first then cover them with paint. I enjoy seeing the marks as I think every mark that is put on a canvas must be seen.”
SMag Women of the Year issue| The Lulama Wolf effect
SMag celebrates women in power
Cynthia Bombe: Serving Miss SA contestants desserts chef's highlight
Pilani Bubu on mission to restore African stories through music
Kay Bikitsha's acting dream sparked by Brenda Ngxoli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos