Love at first bite! How Adulting star Lungile Duma caught the eye of Thusang Mahlangu
'I was coming from an audition that day. I decided to do some window shopping at Rosebank Mall,' says Duma.
A year after they met, Adulting star Lungile Duma said “I do” to Thusang Mahlangu.
The meeting
Thusang: We met in the first month of 2023. I was having lunch at Kauai in Rosebank. I usually buy something and then head back to the office to eat my lunch there, but that day I decided to sit down. Then, a lady walked into the restaurant, our eyes connected, and I said to myself, “This woman is going to be my wife.”
Lungile: I was coming from an audition that day. I decided to do some window shopping at Rosebank Mall. When I felt hungry, I thought Kauai would be the perfect place but, then, a man looking all formal approached me. I was not impressed, based on his approach.
He asked if he could introduce himself, but he could see I wasn’t interested — all I wanted to do was wait for my food. After my food arrived, he asked to sit with me and I agreed because of his manners. I thought he was going to sell me insurance, but the minute we started talking, I realised he cared about getting to know me instead of complimenting me on my looks — that stood out for me.
The dating life
Thusang: We dated for a year. I went to her sister in KwaZulu-Natal and got to meet her family even though I wasn’t introduced as her boyfriend — I just loved learning more about her and the village she comes from. I took her to Paris on our first trip as a couple. The time we spent together solidified what I initially thought about her — that she was the one.
Lungile: Paris was beautiful and fun. I felt free being in a different country. I’m usually quite reserved when I’m home in terms of how I dress, but I found myself in bum shorts most of the time. I felt free because nobody could see or recognise me. I was just living my life.
The lightbulb moment
Thusang: Obviously, Lungile looked beautiful the day I met her, but I was most interested in who she was and where she came from. I didn’t know what she does for a living and had never seen her on TV. She only told me later in the week we met that she was on Adulting. After seeing how down to earth she was, especially coming from deep rural KZN, I knew she was the one. We met in January and I asked her father for her hand in marriage that December.
Lungile: I realised that he loved me for who I am and not what I do for a living. It’s quite difficult finding a man like that these days. Some want to control you while others feel threatened by you. There’s a lot I want to do in my career and I wouldn’t want to get married to a man who forces me to stay at home instead of being on set working.
The proposal
Lungile: He proposed a week before our official wedding on 25 May. On 19 May, a Sunday, he told me to look nice because we were going somewhere. He had already sent a letter to my family in December for my hand in marriage — lobola proceeded and was finalised in February. We then held an intimate celebration in March with our families. But Thusang wanted to give me the experience of a formal proposal and, to be honest, I teared up. I could see he was shaking with nerves.
Thusang: Lungile and I come from different backgrounds. I’m from the township and she’s from a village where certain things aren’t allowed. I knew I had to speak to her family first and ask to marry her before I could propose. I chose to propose to her at the tallest building in SA, The Leonardo, in Sandton. I wanted her to feel as though she was on top of the world while the sun set as I gave her her ring. I booked a table and made sure the staff there was ready to video the whole proposal.
The wedding
Lungile: Our wedding was two days. On the Friday it was umembeso, at her hometown of Bulwer in KZN. We held our wedding on 25 May at Lythwood Lodge in the KZN Midlands. It was love at first sight when we saw the venue. I was the happiest bride that day. I had the wedding I’d always dreamt of. It seemed so far-fetched, but that was my reality. It was just perfect.
Thusang: We held it outdoors and everyone had their own umbrella. We had a see-through tent with a backdrop of the Midlands. The scenery was beautiful. We had the Soweto Family Band as our entertainment and our families and friends had so much fun — everyone keeps asking if we can have our wedding again.
The dress
Lungile: I knew I wanted something elegant, classy, and chic. I’ve never liked the idea of a white wedding dress. I went to Prudence Mukheli, the owner of MP Designs, with the inspiration of what I wanted my dress to look like. She came up with the stunning dress you see in the pictures.
Tips from the bride & groom
Lungile: Communication and understanding are key because marriage isn’t a small thing. It’s all glitz and glam for just a day but when the sun sets, that’s when the real work begins.
Thusang: Make everyone around you understand that it’s you and your wife-to-be’s big day. Don’t let anyone control your narrative. Most importantly, focus on your wife and make sure she’s happy.