Love at first bite! How Adulting star Lungile Duma caught the eye of Thusang Mahlangu

A year after they met, Adulting star Lungile Duma said “I do” to Thusang Mahlangu.

The meeting

Thusang: We met in the first month of 2023. I was having lunch at Kauai in Rosebank. I usually buy something and then head back to the office to eat my lunch there, but that day I decided to sit down. Then, a lady walked into the restaurant, our eyes connected, and I said to myself, “This woman is going to be my wife.”

Lungile: I was coming from an audition that day. I decided to do some window shopping at Rosebank Mall. When I felt hungry, I thought Kauai would be the perfect place but, then, a man looking all formal approached me. I was not impressed, based on his approach.

He asked if he could introduce himself, but he could see I wasn’t interested — all I wanted to do was wait for my food. After my food arrived, he asked to sit with me and I agreed because of his manners. I thought he was going to sell me insurance, but the minute we started talking, I realised he cared about getting to know me instead of complimenting me on my looks — that stood out for me.

The dating life

Thusang: We dated for a year. I went to her sister in KwaZulu-Natal and got to meet her family even though I wasn’t introduced as her boyfriend — I just loved learning more about her and the village she comes from. I took her to Paris on our first trip as a couple. The time we spent together solidified what I initially thought about her — that she was the one.

Lungile: Paris was beautiful and fun. I felt free being in a different country. I’m usually quite reserved when I’m home in terms of how I dress, but I found myself in bum shorts most of the time. I felt free because nobody could see or recognise me. I was just living my life.