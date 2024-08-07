SMag Women of the Year issue | Meet Itumeleng Monale, the JSE powerhouse

Intentionality, a willingness to learn, grit, and a lot of hard work are among the traits that got Itumeleng Monale (46) — chief operating officer (COO) at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) — to the top.

Monale spent her school years living with her grandmother, a domestic worker, in the Joburg suburb of Victory Park and her weekends with her parents in Meadowlands, Soweto.

This arrangement was due to access — Monale was enrolled at Holy Cross Convent, which was a short walk away from her grandmother’s employer house. Her mother was so determined that she attend the school that, when she missed the cut-off for grade 1 registration, she homeschooled Monale and then enrolled her in second grade. Monale later studied biochemistry and genetics at the University of the Witwatersrand, graduating in 1999.

In 2021, she obtained an executive MBA through the TRIUM Global Executive MBA programme, facilitated by the NYU Stern School of Business, HEC Paris School of Management and London School of Economics.

In 1999, Monale had hoped to make impactful social change through her biochemistry degree with a special focus on HIV/AIDS research. This proved difficult, however, as no company in the country was funding such research. “The only opportunities for a person who had studied what I did was from FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] companies.

You know, I went to university to try to make a difference to society and have a social impact, but the only organisations willing to hire me for the skills I had, at the time, were the ones that made soap and beer and things of that nature. It didn’t feel aligned,” she explains.