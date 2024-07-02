Hanging out with Ryan Mphahlele

Long-distance athlete Ryan Mphahlele (25) from Tembisa aims for gold at the Paris Olympics.

When I got the call

These are my first Olympics and I might be downplaying it, but I don’t feel as though it is anything special. Which is weird. As an athlete, when you get to the stage of competing at such a high level you aren’t resting on your laurels — there is constantly a bigger challenge. There is always something else you’re gunning for.

The people’s runner

At the Olympics, there’s a first round, semi-finals, and finals. When I get to the finals, I’ll be able to say with conviction that I’m going for gold. It’s a one-time opportunity that comes every four years, so I will be cheating my true self if I am in the finals and say I’m not going for gold. I believe in auctioning the gold medal, though, and donating [the proceeds] to people in need, especially youth. I think that’s more useful and valuable than just keeping the gold medal, which ends up collecting dust anyway.

Preparing for the Olympics

My focus is running the race I have to run right now. We are currently competing in the Diamond League and travelling across Europe. When I get back, I will start training again, but it won’t be specifically for the Olympics. It will be to keep healthy — physically, mentally, and spiritually. The Olympics are just another competition — afterwards I will be competing again. It’s about staying ready so you don’t have to get ready. I work very hard in the off-season so I can afford to relax in season.