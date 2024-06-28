Low contributions and increased benefits result in membership rise for Medshield

Living up to its commitment to be “Your Partner for Life”, Medshield has many members who have been with the scheme for 17 years and longer, knowing it has their best interests at heart.

Medshield has proven to be a stable organisation that will be around in the long term, and it has a diverse menu of member-centric benefit plans to cover members’ needs as they navigate life.

First, there is no guarantee your health will always be good enough for you to cover your medical expenses out of pocket. Second, medical aid should never be a complicated, grudge purchase. It’s the reason Medshield makes it easy for you by offering a benefit plan tailored for every stage of your life:

In your 20s:

MediCurve is ideal for young, healthy, tech-savvy, first-time medical-aid buyers. This affordable digital plan enables young adults to acquire health-care cover without putting any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. MediCurve offers in-hospital and out-of-hospital benefits, including free, unlimited virtual family practitioner consultations through its Medshield SmartCare benefits scheme.





is ideal for young, healthy, tech-savvy, first-time medical-aid buyers. This affordable digital plan enables young adults to acquire health-care cover without putting any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. MediSwift is a cost-effective, value-based hospital plan that provides amateur athletes with additional physiotherapy and biokinetics benefits both in and out of hospital.





is a cost-effective, value-based hospital plan that provides amateur athletes with additional physiotherapy and biokinetics benefits both in and out of hospital. MediPhila aims to protect young families against unforeseen medical costs through unlimited hospital cover for p rescribed minimum benefits (PMB) conditions. There are also beneficiary limits for non-PMB in-hospital treatments and an out-of-hospital benefit limit for specific services.

In your 30s:

MediValue is the ideal option for individuals needing unlimited hospital and day-to-day partial cover. This option is available in both the Prime and Compact categories. The benefits are the same, but the Compact category mandates the use of Medshield Provider Networks for a smaller contribution.





MediSaver is perfect for independent individuals who want to manage their out-of-hospital health-care expenses through a personal savings account with unlimited hospital cover.

Reaching your 40s and beyond:

MediPlus is the answer for middle- to upper-income earners. It offers unlimited in-hospital coverage and a generous day-to-day limit. This option is available in the Prime and Compact categories. Both benefits are the same but, in return for a smaller contribution, the Compact category mandates the use of Medshield Provider Networks.





MediBonus is the best choice for corporate employees and individuals who need comprehensive unlimited in-hospital cover and extensive day-to-day benefits.





PremiumPlus provides the most comprehensive cover with freedom of choice, including no network restrictions, 200% cover for specific in-hospital procedures, and a personal savings account to manage your daily health care.

At any stage:

MediCore: Perhaps you’re not one to visit the doctor for routine checks, but at the very least everyone should have unlimited in-hospital cover in case of major medical emergencies. MediCore is a hospital plan for those who require unlimited hospital cover with full PMB cover. Certain in-hospital procedures are paid for at a higher rate (Medshield Private Tariff 200%).

Medshield continues to innovate and improve its services, ensuring alignment with international best practice. The scheme prioritises having the right capabilities and competencies to provide the highest-quality customer service.

Among many service touch points are self-service via the mobile application or website, in-person visits to regional offices, written e-mail correspondence, short code messaging, SMS communication, and telephone or interactive voice response interactions.

No matter what life stage you’re at, Medshield has a tailored and affordable package for you. Visit the medical scheme’s website for more information about its benefit plans.

This article was paid for by Medshield Medical Scheme.