Woolworths invests R2m to help young entrepreneurs level up their brands
Meet the 15 talented winners of the Woolies’ Youth Makers competition, who'll be showcasing their wares in select stores this winter
In celebration of Youth Month, Woolworths has revealed the winners of its Youth Makers competition, designed to help young entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Hundreds of hopeful young small business owners entered the competition last year. Finalists were flown to Joburg to pitch their businesses. Fifteen winners were selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn from some of the best in the field.
Each winner receives one-year mentorship from Woolies experts to support them in building sound foundations for the retail world, exclusive insider information on how retail works in SA, the opportunity to market to Woolworths customers, and a R130,000 grant to grow their brands.
Meet the 2024 Youth Makers competition winners:
- Helen-Jean Stubbs and Sim Cele of Enzo’s Mighty Bites create nutritious snacks for busy little ones.
- Award-winning Khaya Burwana of Agrikey Farming, a mixed farm specialising in poultry and vegetables, has made a name for himself in the country's agricultural sector.
- Xolile Mabuza's Tendalo Trading is home to ethically sourced bags made from recycled and upcycled rubber tubes.
- Hlubi Hewu opened her store Planned Gifts to curate special gifts for every occasion.
- Michael Ludwig Hittinger celebrates gender expression and inclusivity through cutting-edge fashion brand, Michael Ludwig Studios.
- Crochet genius Tenele Zwane offers made-to-order garments, each of which takes hours of dedication and craftsmanship to produce, through her brand Subtle-T Designs.
- Tshegofatso Ramothibe and Oageng Manana are the proud founders of Meetlo by CityBirds, home to incredible furniture designed with a modern, African twist.
- Kabelo Moraloki's namesake brand, Kabelo Moraloki Arts, offers mugs, T-shirts and tote bags adorned with his original artworks.
- Unathi Mgolombane of doba.upcycle creates colourful statement jewellery that starts conversations around recycling while brightening up every outfit.
- Balini Naidoo Engelbrecht, founder of Balini Braille Clothing, designs beautiful clothing to help visually impaired people choose fashion they like.
- Isabel Bothma established Isa B Jewellery Designs, home to unique, bold and beautiful jewellery pieces.
- Makomborero Mutezo spent years researching and sourcing the best ingredients to make his brownies, and his business, The Hungry Mute, a success.
- Nompumelelo Nhlapo is the force behind Gadat House, an innovative and inspiring fashion house rooted in sustainability and intentionality.
- Neo Dulaze and Katleho Mchalla, a brother and sister duo, created lifestyle brand Berry Homeware to harness their creativity by producing art, décor and home fragrances.
- Sibusiso Mokhachane’s SoulArt Foundation produces recycled and upcycled luggage, textiles and clothing with a vision to “use what you have, where you are”.
Find the Youth Makers winners and their brands in stores
Woolies customers will have the opportunity to meet some of the Youth Makers winners in person, and shop their brands, at select stores around SA during June, July and August:
|Meet the Youth Makers winners in person
|Shop the Youth Makers brands
|Cape Town:
Woolworths V&A Waterfront
|June 29 and 30
|Now until July 5
Johannesburg: Woolworths Sandton City
|July 27 and 28
|July 22 to August 2
|Durban:
Woolworths Gateway
|August 24 and 25
|August 19 to 30
The Woolworths' Youth Makers competition forms part of the company's Inclusive Justice Initiative; a commitment to inspire inclusive growth by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation, and promoting inclusion and empowerment.
Woolies aims to uplift small youth-owned businesses and improve the socioeconomic reality of our youth — a vital step towards building a more inclusive future for all.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.