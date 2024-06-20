Wendy Dlamini and Lorraine Montsho’s love story: The steamy affair

The proposal

Lorraine: Wendy decided to propose to me on my birthday in August 2021 — clearly, I was taking too long to pop the question. We went to Cape Town and she took me out to dinner.

Little did I know she had organised with the manager and waiters at the restaurant to hide the ring in one of the dishes. I wasn’t feeling well and wanted to go back to our hotel room, but she insisted I eat my dessert. I didn’t want to disappoint her and dug in… as I looked at my plate I saw “Will you marry me?” written on it.

Things immediately got tense because I wanted to be the one to ask her. I was also trying to heal from my previous relationship. I then declined her proposal and felt super bad. Going back to the hotel was awkward; even my friends told me I was wrong. I apologised and then, as time went by, I got the strength to propose to her. It was on 25 December 2021.

Wendy: Lorraine’s proposal was different from mine. I remember not getting anything from Lorraine when we were exchanging gifts at my friend’s place in December, but I was okay with that. My friend then told me that Lorraine was calling me to come inside. I saw her standing with a ring in her hand, but she didn’t kneel. She yelled “Surprise” and then gave me the ring. I gave it back to her to put in on my ring finger.