The 41-year-old actor plans to have her African traditional wedding to her partner of two years in September and a Western white wedding in November.
“Walking down the aisle as Dorothy felt like a rehearsal and in that moment as we were shooting it became a reality for me. In a way, I could point out how it feels to walk down and what to expect,” she said, laughing.
“I know now how tight my gown should be and which shoes to wear. Of course, I was shooting which is completely different from what I’ll go through at my real wedding day but it showed me the amount of time and energy that will be required for the upcoming day."
Dorothy and Molefe through their storyline have mirrored the love story of many lovebirds in the township, something Mukwevho prides herself with.
“I am very decisive as a person. So, my wedding dress is already in the process of being made. I’ve already selected the venues and it’s all systems go at this point,” she said.
“Marriage is a huge step in one’s life and speaking on Dorothy’s behalf, she never imagined that such a thing would happen to her. She thought she was not due but she found a man, who a lot of people don’t understand how she survives him because he’s often perceived as a nut case. But somehow these two fell in love in the most honest and genuine way.
IN PICS | House of Zwide's Dorothy and Molefe finally wed
Brenda Mukwevho happy about her upcoming nuptials
Image: HUSTLERS DREAM MULTIMEDIA
Brenda Mukwevho is just months away from her real-life nuptials, but she got a sneak peek experience of wedding jitters through her House of Zwide character Dorothy.
Fan-favourite TV couple Dorothy and Molefe (Motlatsi Mafatshe), will seal their "forever yena" on the e.tv top-rated daily drama starting on Thursday night in a two-episode affair.
In real life, the actor, director, and TV producer is officially off-the-market after fiancé Rashaka Muofhe popped the question in April.
“I don’t want to lie, I wasn’t expecting the proposal that day. I was on set shooting and I remember being told to meet someone at the Soweto Towers [in Orlando East]. I went there and to my surprise, my fiancé was standing there ready to pop the question,” she said.
“I was in Dorothy’s clothes when my soon-to-be husband proposed. It was a mess of a proposal but definitely one of my most memorable moments because of how private it was. That moment was private… just for him and I but I celebrated our news with our friends and family at the weekend.
“I love the fact that he chose to make the moment private to us so that it’s forever engraved in my heart and mind which I appreciate the most.”
“They see each other’s flaws but they don’t see it as something that’s a problem instead they embrace one another. True love to me is seeing and recognising your partner in every sense possible… this to me is the highest form of love.”
Although many TV viewers recently got to know Mukwevho as domestic worker Dorothy, her career behind-the-scene spans close to two decades. She directed Rhythm City at the beginning of her directorial journey in 2013 and extended to various projects such as My Perfect Family, Inkaba and Muvhango.
In 2018, Uzalo walked away with a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) under her creative direction.
“My passion through the years has split. I love being behind the scenes as a director and creative producer. It’s home to me because it comes naturally to me,” she said.
“However, performing comes from way back from my theatre years which built and still fuels my passion until this day.”
