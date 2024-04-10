Heard of work smarter? Rather live smarter with Redmi Note 13
With the latest advancements in performance and looks, the new series is perfect for a smart home and smart life
The day has arrived — April 10 — and that means that you can finally pick up the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.
These new iterations come with the latest advancements in performance, quality and aesthetics — and all priced to beat any competitor.
If you haven’t heard of the Redmi Note 13 series yet, here is an introduction to the Pro models: the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.
Both devices come with a high-quality 200MP main camera complimented by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Redmi has packed a lot more into these cameras than just a huge number of raw pixels, such as Optical Image Stabilisation and 2X/4X zoom. These help make the most of events such as live performances, sports and races.
With 12GB of RAM on board, capture as many pictures and as much video as you like with zero hiccups, and when it’s time to save your latest masterpiece, file it away in the seemingly endless 512GB of storage.
The 120HZ FHD+ AMOLED screen allows for the pleasurable watching of content, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G introduces a curved screen to the series. Enjoy that view all day with the large 5,000mAh battery.
While the two Pro models share some features, they do differ in certain areas. Charging is one of these areas. The Pro comes with a 67W turbocharger while the Redmi Note Pro+ 5G has an even quicker 120W HyperCharger.
This means the Pro can be charged to 100% in 25 minutes while the Pro+ 5G can do that in only 19 minutes. It’s these differences that make the Note 13 series so compelling. It still offers the Redmi quality you have come to expect, and so much more.
While we’ve talked a lot about the Pro models, let's not forget the Redmi Note 13. Though it's the “little brother” of the range, it still comes with industry-leading features such as an in-screen fingerprint reader, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with ultra-thin bezels, a triple camera array of 108MP+8MP+2MP shooters, and a 16MP selfie cam.
Like its big brothers, the Redmi Note 13 also has a huge 5,000mAh battery and a fast-charging option, with a 33W charger in the box.
All three Redmi Note 13 series devices are available in SA in the amazing Midnight Black colour. The Redmi Note 13 also offers an Ice Blue choice, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has a Forest Green option, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in Moonlight White.
All your smart devices on one contract
Creating a smart home couldn’t be easier, thanks to super affordable contracts and bundles from Redmi and Vodacom.
Pay just R329 per month for the Redmi Note 13, R429 per month for the Redmi Note 13 Pro, or only R699 per month for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Each contract is over 36 months and can be turned into a bundle from just R9 extra per month.
This gets you smart devices from Xiaomi such as wearables, robot vacuums, smart appliances and even smart fans.
Xiaomi has been working tirelessly to create a seamless smart home ecosystem and can be controlled with the new Redmi Note 13 series, or even with your voice.
A firm favourite is the robot vacuums and the great work they do. These tireless cleaners can be set up to work on a schedule so you can have the house cleaned while you sleep, work or between load-shedding blocks.
Xiaomi robot vacuums are optimised to cover the most floor space with their included batteries, so a full clean can be done while the lights are out.
The robot vacuums not only vacuum, but also mop. With a Redmi Note 13 series phone in your pocket and a robot cleaning the house, it really does feel like living in the future.
