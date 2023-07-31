Beat load-shedding with bargains on EcoFlow's portable power stations

It’s a frustrating fact, but SA's power crisis is unlikely to end any time soon. While keeping up with forever-changing load-shedding schedules can be complicated, finding a solution to keep the electricity on in your home — or home office — doesn't have to be.

What you need is an alternative power solution that's portable, quiet, eco-friendly and easy to use and maintain. It sounds like a big ask to tick all these boxes, but industry leader EcoFlow has products that fit the bill.

The company offers a range of portable power stations that can be taken anywhere and require minimal set-up: it's as simple as plug in and play. Best of all, EcoFlow is having a sale*, so you can enjoy discounts of up to 41% when you purchase one.

Why go with EcoFlow?

This tech-savvy company's portable power stations are maintenance free and incorporate LFP batteries, an advanced subtype of lithium-ion battery commonly used in backup battery and electric vehicle (EV) applications. LFP batteries with 3,000 cycles can be used for 10 years — that's six times longer than the average lifespan.

Thanks to EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, its products charge five times faster than the industry average. So, even when load-shedding reaches stage 6, you won't have to panic that there isn’t enough time for your portable power station to recharge between those 4.5-hour stretches.

The company's proprietary X-Boost tech also allows you to power heavy-duty appliances with a higher-rated wattage than your EcoFlow portable power station.

Which EcoFlow product is right for me?

Not sure where to begin? We’re going to break down the basics so you can find the perfect load-shedding solution to meet your needs.

With EcoFlow, you’re looking at two key product ranges: River and Delta. The portable power stations in both these series share some unique benefits:



