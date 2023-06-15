Pride Month: Out and proud
Honouring Pride Month with top stars
This Pride Month, well-known LGBTQIA+ figures tell us what it means to be unapologetically queer and what the month symbolises for them.
Yaya Mavundla (trans woman)
It’s an opportunity for the community to reflect on where we are and how far we have come. Also, on what we have done and what still needs to be done. To understand why there was the need for Pride to exist. It is an opportunity to challenge issues and ask ourselves if we have achieved what Pride Month is celebrated for.
Nicole Ogle (lesbian)
Celebrating all forms of love and being free to love whomever you choose.
Moshe Ndiki (gay)
It is not only a celebration of how far we have come in terms of gay rights and accepting ourselves, it is also a cry to society that we are part of society. A cry that we don’t want to be murdered and that we want to live our best normal lives. We are also breadwinners and businesspeople and contribute to the economy. We don’t deserve to be hated simply because of who we are.
Nino Maphosa (trans man)
There is still a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of getting the resources to educate people, which are just not there. Especially for queer kids, and in hospitals as well, there is a lack of resources about trans people. Pride reminds me that we still have a long way to go and [a lot] to get right... It’s a reminder that the work needs to continue; there are still people who are not privileged to walk safely on the streets, to wear a dress as a gay boy, or be a masculine woman and hold your woman. It’s a reminder that, yes, you may be fortunate but other kids are still lacking.
Ponahalo Mojapelo (lesbian cisgender woman)
Pride Month initiates a collective effort to grow our understanding of queer identities, from our histories to our futures in society. It’s bittersweet in that it brings to the fore just how far we’ve come and what atrocities still face our community in spaces so close to our own.
It reminds us that our resilience and insistence to be seen has [led to] incredible strides towards queer visibility in the world. Pride Month reminds us that we are far from being institutionally protected and that there is a lot more work to be done.
It’s a period in which we’re reminded that some of the world’s greatest innovations have come from the minds of queer people. We're powerful, brilliant, and important, yet we continually fight for our right to life.
Thami Dish (gender non-conforming)
It’s the freedom to express in whichever way one see fit and [a celebration of] all those voices that stood up for us, fought for our freedom, and continue to fight for us, even now, with all the challenges we have on the continent and South Africa.
In rural areas, in our offices, in the corporate and public sector, and in society at large. It is a celebration of the voices that continue to challenge those who try to erase us. It is important for us to always celebrate Pride because the more we make advances and small changes, the more people try to resist. We then try to celebrate our existence as a revolution.
Somizi Mhlongo (gay)
It means the freedom to be whomever you want to be... Coming from the township and being gay, I feel that there are members of our community who are still oppressed, in rural communities and some parts of our continent. And until they are free, we can’t truly say that we are all free.
Lasizwe Dambuza (gay)
We are recognised, we are free, and we are liberated. It also highlights what people go through on a day-to-day basis. It [raises] awareness among those who don’t understand the LGBTQIA+ community and who are given the opportunity to learn and further their knowledge.
Mpumelelo Dhlamini (fluid)
It is a celebration of having the freedom to be yourself, no matter how you identify. It’s also a reminder of how far we’ve come, although we still have a long way to go. It’s hard to believe that there are countries where people’s rights are being taken away simply for existing.
Tumi Powerhouse (trans woman)
More work should be done. I was in conversation with a friend about how Pride Month is an additional month to anyone who lives as queer. However, it is a chance for everyone else to learn and be more respectful... It’s the month to somewhat reincarnate the spirit of respect towards queer people, because of the conversations that happened when Pride Month was birthed; a commemoration of people who put their lives at risk to pave the way for people like me in 2023.
Mzukisi Mbane (gay)
It’s being able to be who you are and own your queer identity. I always connect it to the many queer people who existed before us, the ones who had to fight and lost their lives so that we can have the right to exist and be. That’s why I never take any of the rights I have as a queer person in South Africa lightly. My gratitude is expressed in how I choose to express myself and use the platform I [have to] speak on many issues queer people still face today.