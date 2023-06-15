Pride Month: Out and proud

This Pride Month, well-known LGBTQIA+ figures tell us what it means to be unapologetically queer and what the month symbolises for them.

Yaya Mavundla (trans woman)

It’s an opportunity for the community to reflect on where we are and how far we have come. Also, on what we have done and what still needs to be done. To understand why there was the need for Pride to exist. It is an opportunity to challenge issues and ask ourselves if we have achieved what Pride Month is celebrated for.

Nicole Ogle (lesbian)

Celebrating all forms of love and being free to love whomever you choose.

Moshe Ndiki (gay)