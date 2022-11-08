Enjoy a chic festive season with great Leroy Merlin Black Friday extended deals
Purchase stylish outdoor and kitchen furniture and must-have braai utensils at discounted prices from November 4-9
The festive season is upon us and that means entertaining guests and enjoying the beautiful SA weather outdoors. You can create or upgrade your entertainment areas with discounted prices from Leroy Merlin’s extended Black Friday deals, running online and in-store.
Whether it’s your kitchen, guest bathroom or outdoor space that needs a revamp, there’s no need to sacrifice style for function, because of price — because of Leroy Merlin’s deals, you can have both.
Refresh your kitchen, bathrooms or outdoor patio with crazy low prices on a wide range of cladding and wall and floor tiles. Whether you’re going for the minimalist or textured look, in dark or light colours, or the popular natural-wood look, you’ll find reduced prices, while stocks last.
If your kitchen doesn’t need a drastic change, you can boost it’s appeal by installing a new Frasa Taske sink, now selling for 80% off.
For maintaining an organised and stylish kitchen, purchase drawer organisers or a wall-hanging set that features baskets and hooks to keep your prep station decluttered. A special deal on the popular floating shelves will help you open up the space in a contemporary style. These are fit for any room in the house.
Enjoy the outdoors this summer with a charming and easy-to-install pergola or a stylish umbrella. Invite friends to relax with you around a coffee-table-style outdoor four-seater furniture set, or lounge poolside in retractable chairs available in assorted summertime colours. The canvas fabrics withstand the elements and also resist fading in the hot sun.
When the sun sets or load-shedding hits, you’ll be prepared with modern and stylish outdoor solar lights that can be mounted to your wall.
Accessorise your sparkling pool with a handy floating digital thermometer, available in multiple colours and cute styles that the kids will love.
We all know the centre of attention when entertaining is the braai. Make your outdoor-cooking area stand out with a great deal on a charcoal braai, a handy five-piece, stainless-steel braai-accessory set in an aluminium case and a braai thermometer. While you’re at it, you can get an extra one of each for the perfect Christmas gift.
