A history lover’s guide to Lesotho

Once you get past the somewhat hostile reception at the Maseru border post, Lesotho is filled with so many surprises. Yet, the custom officials are your first encounter with the country, the first faces you come across — and, sadly, it seems that only the most hardened and uncompassionate people get the job.

In fact, the experience may leave you so deflated that you’ll consider making a U-turn back home.

In my unfortunate encounter, after jumping through many documentation hoops, I get stuck on the vaccination certificate of my 10-year-old son. The officials will not hear anything about how children that young are not yet vaccinated in South Africa. According to their rules, at 10, children pose such a major risk that they won’t even let them into their country.

After much toing and froing, begging and pleading, one of them takes me aside and asks for a bribe. I have R70 on me, but he dismisses this with a laugh and condemns me to spending the night in the parking lot — perhaps the morning shift will do me a favour and let us in, he says.