Home Suite Boutique Hotel in Rosebank is opulence personified

Walking in, one is greeted by high, airy ceilings, often an indication of opulence and sophistication. But since a quirky touch never hurts anyone, a resident puppy named Hazel is installed in her cosy bed under the stairs, also quite keen to greet the guests and be patted.

When I walked into my room on the second floor, the decor gave an understated, harmonious and soothing aura with its uniquely put-together furnishings. The eclectic style projects elegance, and the size of the room is more than enough for two adults not to feel like they are in each other's way.

My suspicion that the well-heeled traveller would much rather prefer this type of accommodation than the chain option was confirmed at breakfast, when I interacted with a young French couple travelling with their two-month-old baby, and later with a Jamaican lady touring SA by herself.

The couple told me they loved the place, felt well-taken care of by the staff. They raved about the ambiance and chef Zodwa, and said they may make the place their permanent residence whenever they visit the country.

One of Home Suite Hotels' distinguishing features is that they offer guests long-term stays. They have two locations in Cape Town, and guests may stay for months or even a year or more.

This offers the perfect home-away-from-home experience for the likes of an overseas traveller on a longer work trip, or an easy solution for those who are renovating a home.