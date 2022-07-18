Jabulani Junction is your chance to step onto the property ladder in style
Calgro M3’s affordable new residential development offers convenient and secure living in the business heart of Soweto
Jabulani Junction, Calgo M3's exciting new residential estate in the business heart of Soweto, offers first-time homeowners the chance to step onto the property ladder in style.
With an array of upmarket sectional title units starting from just R579,500, buying an apartment in Jabulani Junction is a solid investment financially and lifestyle-wise.
Here's why:
It's conveniently located
Nestled within the hub of Soweto’s upgraded central business district, Jabulani Junction neighbours Jabulani Mall as well as the Soweto Theatre and stadium.
This convenient location provides easy access to Rea Vaya and other public transport.
The apartments are modern and stylish with high-quality finishes
Each 41m2 apartment offers two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan living area featuring a full-fitted modern kitchen with quartz countertops, a double sink and space for two appliances (a stove and washing machine).
Tiled throughout with trendy large-format tiles, the apartments boast high-quality finishes including modern light fittings and imported taps and sanitary ware. The interiors have a neutral colour palette, providing a fresh backdrop that you can easily personalise with furnishings and accessories to make your new home your own.
Each unit is also fibre ready, has a prepaid electricity meter and comes with one covered parking bay.
It's safe and secure
The estate is full-fenced with access via a gatehouse that's manned 24 hours a day and equipped with a biometric access control system. This ensures entry is restricted to residents and approved guests.
The estate boasts awesome amenities
Jabulani Junction residents can enjoy communal facilities such as a sports field, clubhouse pavilion with braai facilities, play areas and last but not least a secure running and walking path within the estate.
This article was paid for by Calgro M3.