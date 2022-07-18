Jabulani Junction is your chance to step onto the property ladder in style

Jabulani Junction, Calgo M3's exciting new residential estate in the business heart of Soweto, offers first-time homeowners the chance to step onto the property ladder in style.

With an array of upmarket sectional title units starting from just R579,500, buying an apartment in Jabulani Junction is a solid investment financially and lifestyle-wise.

Here's why:

It's conveniently located

Nestled within the hub of Soweto’s upgraded central business district, Jabulani Junction neighbours Jabulani Mall as well as the Soweto Theatre and stadium.

This convenient location provides easy access to Rea Vaya and other public transport.

The apartments are modern and stylish with high-quality finishes

Each 41m2 apartment offers two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan living area featuring a full-fitted modern kitchen with quartz countertops, a double sink and space for two appliances (a stove and washing machine).