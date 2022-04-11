What those warning lights on the car dashboard mean

We all know one of those "I know my car" people, you know the friend that drives their car with a warning light flashing on the dashboard. Perhaps that friend is you, but if you’re not one of them here’s a guide as to what that flashing warning light on your dashboard really means.

According to Barend Smit, marketing director of MotorHappy, a supplier of motor management solutions and car insurance options, red warning signs are often the most serious and should be dealt with almost immediately, as this can indicate a safety issue or serious mechanical problem.

The yellow warning signs usually indicate that a car service or vehicle maintenance is needed. However, if a yellow warning light flashes, it should be attended to immediately. Lastly green and blue dashboard lights usually simply let the driver know that a system is active and working.

Smit reminds readers that it’s important to consult your owner’s manual for an explanation, too.

Here's what the lights mean:

Red warning lights: Serious and should be looked at ASAP

Check engine light: This light warns of any engine-related issues and can include something as small as a loose cap or something more important like a misfire.