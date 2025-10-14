Treat yourself to authentic Thai cuisine, spa treatment

Tucked away on Kingfisher Drive in Douglasdale, northern Johannesburg, is the refreshing oasis of the Mohavi Restaurant and Spa.
The establishment, which used to be a local Thai food takeaway store, reopened its doors in October last year as a serene city escape, combining the tranquillity of a spa retreat with delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.
The covered checkerboard area outside leads into airy interiors featuring minimal furniture, light wooden accents, and deluxe finishes.
That’s where I meet head chef Nkosi Muda, who is from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and has been working for Mohavi’s owners, Mohini and Avinash Harpal, for the past three years.
“I came to Mohavi when it was still a takeaway store. Now, after its renovation, it lives up to its name,” Muda says.
“I began working in the scullery of the Kai Thai restaurant at Montecasino, washing dishes. One day, my manager asked me to prepare a Thai dish. I had no experience cooking Thai food and was so nervous, but I prepared the dish. When I gave them the plate, they said that starting from that moment, they wanted me to be the cook. And from then on, my passion for preparing food overflowed,” he says.
Muda was later recruited to train other chefs as the restaurant franchise expanded.
“On our menu, we have classic Thai dishes such as my signature crispy duck in oyster sauce with ginger and lemon grass, but we also experimented with beloved SA dishes such as the lamb shank curry,” he says.
Stepping onto the sturdy wooden flooring, a narrow passage leads towards the spa. Guests are greeted by the soothing sounds of the trickling water feature, featuring a quaint koi pond, before entering the coolness of its fragrant interiors.
The spa boasts private treatment rooms, a nail and hair bar, and a pedicure and foot massage area that is large enough for a group catch-up session.
The must-try is the halo therapy salt room, which combines the healing properties of red LED lighting with pink Himalayan salt walls for the boosted benefits of stress reduction, skin rejuvenation, respiratory health, and enhanced sleep quality.
Chef and manager Kuda Dhliwayo says: “The Mohavi Restaurant and Spa is peaceful and a great place to escape and unwind from the noise in Joburg. Instead of just being a restaurant, the owners thought: ‘Let’s create a spa plus a restaurant.’ They were separate before, and now they are joined.”
Treat yourself to authentic Thai cuisine, spa treatment
Mohavi Restaurant and Spa perfect place to escape Joburg’s frenetic bustle
Image: SUPPLIED
Tucked away on Kingfisher Drive in Douglasdale, northern Johannesburg, is the refreshing oasis of the Mohavi Restaurant and Spa.
The establishment, which used to be a local Thai food takeaway store, reopened its doors in October last year as a serene city escape, combining the tranquillity of a spa retreat with delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.
The covered checkerboard area outside leads into airy interiors featuring minimal furniture, light wooden accents, and deluxe finishes.
That’s where I meet head chef Nkosi Muda, who is from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and has been working for Mohavi’s owners, Mohini and Avinash Harpal, for the past three years.
“I came to Mohavi when it was still a takeaway store. Now, after its renovation, it lives up to its name,” Muda says.
“I began working in the scullery of the Kai Thai restaurant at Montecasino, washing dishes. One day, my manager asked me to prepare a Thai dish. I had no experience cooking Thai food and was so nervous, but I prepared the dish. When I gave them the plate, they said that starting from that moment, they wanted me to be the cook. And from then on, my passion for preparing food overflowed,” he says.
Muda was later recruited to train other chefs as the restaurant franchise expanded.
“On our menu, we have classic Thai dishes such as my signature crispy duck in oyster sauce with ginger and lemon grass, but we also experimented with beloved SA dishes such as the lamb shank curry,” he says.
Stepping onto the sturdy wooden flooring, a narrow passage leads towards the spa. Guests are greeted by the soothing sounds of the trickling water feature, featuring a quaint koi pond, before entering the coolness of its fragrant interiors.
The spa boasts private treatment rooms, a nail and hair bar, and a pedicure and foot massage area that is large enough for a group catch-up session.
The must-try is the halo therapy salt room, which combines the healing properties of red LED lighting with pink Himalayan salt walls for the boosted benefits of stress reduction, skin rejuvenation, respiratory health, and enhanced sleep quality.
Chef and manager Kuda Dhliwayo says: “The Mohavi Restaurant and Spa is peaceful and a great place to escape and unwind from the noise in Joburg. Instead of just being a restaurant, the owners thought: ‘Let’s create a spa plus a restaurant.’ They were separate before, and now they are joined.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Mohavi peri-peri grilled prawns with steamed seasonal vegetables and rice
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients
For the prawns:
For the peri-peri sauce:
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Heineken SA brings the thrill of the F1 to the Luxurious Marble Circus
Chef Welile Mcotoyi champions African cuisine for global guests
Farmer champions indigenous crops, healthy cooking to preserve African food heritage
Local chef lights the Flame at landmark Joburg hotel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos