Treat yourself to authentic Thai cuisine, spa treatment

14 October 2025 - 08:10
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Guests can tuck into scrumptious appetizers on offer at Mohavi resturant and spa
Image: SUPPLIED

Tucked away on Kingfisher Drive in Douglasdale, northern Johannesburg, is the refreshing oasis of the Mohavi Restaurant and Spa.

The establishment, which used to be a local Thai food takeaway store, reopened its doors in October last year as a serene city escape, combining the tranquillity of a spa retreat with delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.

The covered checkerboard area outside leads into airy interiors featuring minimal furniture, light wooden accents, and deluxe finishes.

That’s where I meet head chef Nkosi Muda, who is from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and has been working for Mohavi’s owners, Mohini and Avinash Harpal, for the past three years.

“I came to Mohavi when it was still a takeaway store. Now, after its renovation, it lives up to its name,” Muda says.

“I began working in the scullery of the Kai Thai restaurant at Montecasino, washing dishes. One day, my manager asked me to prepare a Thai dish. I had no experience cooking Thai food and was so nervous, but I prepared the dish. When I gave them the plate, they said that starting from that moment, they wanted me to be the cook. And from then on, my passion for preparing food overflowed,” he says.

Muda was later recruited to train other chefs as the restaurant franchise expanded.

“On our menu, we have classic Thai dishes such as my signature crispy duck in oyster sauce with ginger and lemon grass, but we also experimented with beloved SA dishes such as the lamb shank curry,” he says.

Stepping onto the sturdy wooden flooring, a narrow passage leads towards the spa. Guests are greeted by the soothing sounds of the trickling water feature, featuring a quaint koi pond, before entering the coolness of its fragrant interiors.

The spa boasts private treatment rooms, a nail and hair bar, and a pedicure and foot massage area that is large enough for a group catch-up session.

The must-try is the halo therapy salt room, which combines the healing properties of red LED lighting with pink Himalayan salt walls for the boosted benefits of stress reduction, skin rejuvenation, respiratory health, and enhanced sleep quality.

Chef and manager Kuda Dhliwayo says: “The Mohavi Restaurant and Spa is peaceful and a great place to escape and unwind from the noise in Joburg. Instead of just being a restaurant, the owners thought: ‘Let’s create a spa plus a restaurant.’ They were separate before, and now they are joined.”

Pedicures and foot massages in the serene surroundings at the Mohavi spa
Image: SUPPLIED

Mohavi peri-peri grilled prawns with steamed seasonal vegetables and rice

Mohavi Peri Peri Grilled Prawns with steamed seasonal vegetables and rice
Image: SUPPLIED

Ingredients

For the prawns:

  • 18-20 large prawns, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tsp fish spice blend (or a mix of paprika, garlic powder, and turmeric)
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon wedges for serving

For the peri-peri sauce:

  • 30ml (2 tbsp) coconut milk or coconut cream
  • 10ml (2 tsp) golden mountain sauce (or a light soy sauce)
  • 10ml (2 tsp) mushroom sauce (or a rich, savoury brown sauce like a concentrated mushroom stock)
  • 2-3 tbsp peri-peri sauce (adjusted to your spice preference)

Method

  • Prepare the prawns to be marinated (cleaned, peeled and deveined).
  • In a bowl, combine the prawns with the fish spice, 1 tbsp lemon juice, and 1 tsp fish sauce. Toss gently to coat.
  • Let the prawns marinate for at least five minutes while you prepare the sauce.
  • To prepare the sauce, heat a small wok or saucepan over medium heat.
  • Add the coconut milk, golden mountain sauce, mushroom sauce, and peri-peri sauce. Stir well to combine.
  • Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer.
  • Cook the sauce, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened to your liking (about 2-3 minutes)
  • Remove from heat.
  • In another pan, preheat a flat-top griddle or a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Place the marinated prawns on the hot surface, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
  • Grill for one to two minutes per side, or until the prawns are pink, opaque, and cooked through. Any longer, and you risk overcooking them.
  • Remove the prawns from the heat and immediately drizzle with a little fresh lemon juice.
  • To assemble the dish, lay a bed of cooked rice and steamed vegetables on each plate.
  •  Arrange six grilled prawns on top of the rice.
  • Spoon the warm peri-peri sauce liberally over the prawns.
  • Serve immediately with extra lemon wedges.
  • Chef’s Tip: Prepare the cooked rice and steamed seasonal vegetables before preparing the prawns. The recipe yields 3 servings (6 prawns each) and takes about 15-20 minutes to prepare and cook.
Mohavi restaurant and spa manager Kuda Dhliwayo
Image: SUPPLIED
Mohavi spa intimate facilities
Image: SUPPLIED
From top left Rainbow Reload, Double Crunch, Salmon Beancurd and Mohavi Crunch
Image: SUPPLIED
The Halo Therapy room at the Mohavi spa
Image: SUPPLIED
From left: Head chef Nkosi Muda, sous chef Violet Kumka and restaurant and spa manager Kuda Dhliwayo
Image: SUPPLIED
Hair bar facilities for guests at Mohavi spa
Image: SUPPLIED
The bar is situated in the restaurant
Image: SUPPLIED
Melt away the stress of the bustle of the city with a massage at the Mohavi spa.
Image: SUPPLIED
Shaded Checkerboard roofing design with greenery offers tranquillity for diners
Image: SUPPLIED

