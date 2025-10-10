Heineken SA brings the thrill of the F1 to the Luxurious Marble Circus

Heineken also unveiled a super-exclusive F1-inspired bottle at the Heineken Paddock Club — an immersive Formula 1-themed activation hosted at the Luxurious Marble Circus event in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, last weekend.

“Every detail of this bottle is a perfect statement of innovation and craftsmanship. We’re thrilled to bring this level of design to the table to complement our partnership with the most exhilarating sport on four wheels,” says Warrick Wyngaard, marketing communication manager at Heineken SA

Adding to the excitement, a mysterious man donning a Heineken race suit and helmet meandered around the Heineken Paddock Club, creating unforgettable moments that captivated attendees and sparked a buzz on social media.

“Being at the Luxurious Marble Circus was all about celebrating the rare and the extraordinary,” says Wyngaard. “From our super-exclusive F1-inspired bottles to the first-ever appearance of the ‘Hero in the Helmet’, fans got a real taste of the premium experiences Heineken is known for.”