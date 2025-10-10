Heineken SA brings the thrill of the F1 to the Luxurious Marble Circus
This immersive fan experience offered a taste of what’s coming to Cape Town in November, as Heineken and Formula 1 gear up for an epic World Tour event
As a global partner of Formula 1, Heineken has brought the thrill of the race to motorsport fans in the most spectacularly refreshing way — with a collection of special-edition track-inspired bottles.
The design of these collectible bottles spotlight six legendary locations on the F1 circuit: Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Great Britain, and Italy.
Heineken also unveiled a super-exclusive F1-inspired bottle at the Heineken Paddock Club — an immersive Formula 1-themed activation hosted at the Luxurious Marble Circus event in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, last weekend.
“Every detail of this bottle is a perfect statement of innovation and craftsmanship. We’re thrilled to bring this level of design to the table to complement our partnership with the most exhilarating sport on four wheels,” says Warrick Wyngaard, marketing communication manager at Heineken SA
Adding to the excitement, a mysterious man donning a Heineken race suit and helmet meandered around the Heineken Paddock Club, creating unforgettable moments that captivated attendees and sparked a buzz on social media.
“Being at the Luxurious Marble Circus was all about celebrating the rare and the extraordinary,” says Wyngaard. “From our super-exclusive F1-inspired bottles to the first-ever appearance of the ‘Hero in the Helmet’, fans got a real taste of the premium experiences Heineken is known for.”
Next up, Heineken and Formula 1 are embarking on a World Tour — a series of one-of-a-kind events designed to put fans at the heart of the F1 action. The tour will be making pitstops in cities around the globe, including Cape Town on November 30 2025.
For the Cape Town leg, the streets of the Mother City will be transformed into a race‑day playground. Attendees can look forward to a racing demo featuring a real F1 car, a live screening of the Qatar Grand Prix and other entertainment.
“Whether it’s clinking a special-edition bottle with friends or feeling the thrill of Formula 1 up close, Heineken is all about bringing the excitement straight to fans. We know SA loves a F1 race, so we’re giving them a taste of a race around the world,” says Wyngaard.
Tickets to the Cape Town World Tour, priced from R495, are available via Howler.
This article was sponsored by Heineken.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.