Rémy Martin VS Supérieur debuts with Tyler ICU and DJ Speedsta
A bold new Petite Champagne cognac, reimagined for modern palates and celebrated through Africa’s vibrant music culture
Rémy Martin VS Supérieur, a bold, expressive and modern new cognac from the House of Rémy Martin, has just launched in SA and Nigeria. This rich and aromatic Very Special Supérieur cognac is a level up from a regular VS. It’s made from grapes of the exclusive Petite Champagne cru located at the very heart of the Cognac region, with extended ageing of three years (versus two years for a traditional VS as regulated by the Cognac Controlled Appellation of Origin) in French oak casks.
This is the renaissance of a historic Rémy Martin label. Baptiste Loiseau, Rémy Martin cellar master, revisited the historical blend crafted by his predecessors and reimagined it for today’s modern palate. Specifically designed for those who embrace a bold, vibrant and social lifestyle, from low- to high-energy atmospheres, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is the perfect choice. Highly versatile, it can be enjoyed neat, on ice or in a long cocktail with pineapple, sparkling fruit juice, lemonade or tonic.
“Rémy Martin VS Supérieur represents a bold step forward, honouring our rich heritage while embracing the vibrant lifestyle of SA and Nigeria,” says Svetlana Naumova, Rémy Cointreau MD: Africa, Middle East, India, and CIS. “We’re confident this exceptional cognac, crafted from the heart of Petite Champagne, will resonate with a new generation of cognac lovers across the region.”
A new cognac exclusively crafted from Petite Champagne
The grapes for Rémy Martin VS Supérieur are grown in the prized terroir of Petite Champagne in the heart of the Cognac region. Here, there is limited space dedicated to vine cultivation, but this exclusive area benefits from exceptional natural growing conditions. The chalky soils and optimum climate of Petite Champagne give eaux-de-vie of exceptional quality, aroma, flavour and texture.
Full distillation on the lees, a specialty of the House of Rémy Martin, gives Rémy Martin VS Supérieur a unique aromatic expression with a silkier texture and longer finish.
“A truly distinctive cognac for a new time and place. Bringing both immediacy and a long, memorable finish, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur encapsulates the signature freshness of Petite Champagne and vibrancy of the house, ready for a new generation of cognac lovers in Africa,” says Loiseau. “It has been an honour to boldly reinterpret the legacy of my predecessors for the creation of this new release.”
An iconic bottle
Dynamic, modern and bold, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is proudly dressed to be seen. It is presented in a clear bottle shaped with the iconic Rémy Martin silhouette. The glass is embossed with the house’s signature Centaur emblem and finished with rich gold and black metallic details.
Tasting notes
Capturing the intense, vibrant expression of the chalky soils of Petite Champagne, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur features bright fruity notes, balanced with toasty and creamy notes from French oak casks. Experience richness and depth with a fresh vibrancy that is a hallmark of the Rémy Martin style. This cognac reflects of a sense of place and French savoir-faire.
- Eye: Warm copper with bright reflections of ruby.
- Nose: A fresh, expressive blend of oaky and toasted notes, creamy vanilla and spicy pepper, with stone fruits like nectarine and peach.
- Taste: A rich and sustained toasted flavour, with peach and hints of liquorice.
- Body: Rich and long-lasting.
Music meets mastery with Rémy Martin VS Supérieur
Rémy Martin ushers in a new era of style, culture, and excellence through its partnership with two leading South African personalities: award-winning amapiano producer Tyler ICU and Speedsta, acclaimed DJ and radio host.
Both embody the house’s values and are celebrated as trailblazers in their craft, making this collaboration a powerful symbol of Rémy Martin’s deepening connection with local culture.
Together, they bring to life the house’s vision of progress and creativity, echoing SA’s vibrant expression of music and style, and inspiring a new generation of cognac lovers and beyond.
The ultimate cocktail mixer
Always ready to mix it up, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is supremely versatile when combined with a variety of mixers.
Try these recipes:
Rémy Apple Fizz
A deliciously crisp, sparkling cocktail to refresh hot days and balmy nights.
How to: Add ice cubes to a highball glass, pour in 50ml Rémy Martin VS Supérieur and 100ml sparkling fruit juice. Gently stir and garnish with lemon zest.
Rémy & Tonic
A deeply energising drink to pep up any occasion, day or night.
How to: Add ice cubes to a wine glass, pour in 50ml Rémy Martin VS Supérieur and 100ml tonic. Gently stir and garnish with a wedge of lemon.
Rémy Pineapple Rock
A tropical, fruity cocktail, ideal for sun-filled socials and after-dark parties.
How to: Add ice cubes to a shaker, pour in 50ml Rémy Martin VS Supérieur and 80ml pineapple juice. Shake, strain and pour into a rock glass over large ice cubes, top with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and garnish with a slice of pineapple.
Rémy Lemonade
A cooling, effervescent cocktail to lift any gathering from poolside, house party to club.
How to: Add ice cubes to a wine glass, pour in 50ml Rémy Martin VS Supérieur, 100ml lemonade and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Gently stir and garnish with a wedge of lemon.
Crafted for the African market, the 750ml Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is now available in SA and Nigeria — in addition to the existing Rémy Martin portfolio (V.S.O.P, 1738 Accord Royal and XO) — thanks to the brand's distribution partners Snell (SA) and Josien (Nigeria).
This article was sponsored by Rémy Martin.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.