Rémy Martin VS Supérieur debuts with Tyler ICU and DJ Speedsta

Rémy Martin VS Supérieur, a bold, expressive and modern new cognac from the House of Rémy Martin, has just launched in SA and Nigeria. This rich and aromatic Very Special Supérieur cognac is a level up from a regular VS. It’s made from grapes of the exclusive Petite Champagne cru located at the very heart of the Cognac region, with extended ageing of three years (versus two years for a traditional VS as regulated by the Cognac Controlled Appellation of Origin) in French oak casks.

This is the renaissance of a historic Rémy Martin label. Baptiste Loiseau, Rémy Martin cellar master, revisited the historical blend crafted by his predecessors and reimagined it for today’s modern palate. Specifically designed for those who embrace a bold, vibrant and social lifestyle, from low- to high-energy atmospheres, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur is the perfect choice. Highly versatile, it can be enjoyed neat, on ice or in a long cocktail with pineapple, sparkling fruit juice, lemonade or tonic.

“Rémy Martin VS Supérieur represents a bold step forward, honouring our rich heritage while embracing the vibrant lifestyle of SA and Nigeria,” says Svetlana Naumova, Rémy Cointreau MD: Africa, Middle East, India, and CIS. “We’re confident this exceptional cognac, crafted from the heart of Petite Champagne, will resonate with a new generation of cognac lovers across the region.”

A new cognac exclusively crafted from Petite Champagne

The grapes for Rémy Martin VS Supérieur are grown in the prized terroir of Petite Champagne in the heart of the Cognac region. Here, there is limited space dedicated to vine cultivation, but this exclusive area benefits from exceptional natural growing conditions. The chalky soils and optimum climate of Petite Champagne give eaux-de-vie of exceptional quality, aroma, flavour and texture.

Full distillation on the lees, a specialty of the House of Rémy Martin, gives Rémy Martin VS Supérieur a unique aromatic expression with a silkier texture and longer finish.

“A truly distinctive cognac for a new time and place. Bringing both immediacy and a long, memorable finish, Rémy Martin VS Supérieur encapsulates the signature freshness of Petite Champagne and vibrancy of the house, ready for a new generation of cognac lovers in Africa,” says Loiseau. “It has been an honour to boldly reinterpret the legacy of my predecessors for the creation of this new release.”